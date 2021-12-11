After long wait, Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ hockey win over Canton is extra special

The teams were just three days away from facing off in the state final when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports in March 2020. Some 21 months later, the Warriors got a measure of satisfaction after a season in which both teams — and most MIAA programs — were restricted to playing only league competition.

And while the scene was the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, and not TD Garden, Lincoln-Sudbury still provided a thrilling finish as junior Sean Cullen scored on a partial breakaway with 1:17 left in overtime to give the Warriors a 5-4 win over Canton in a matchup of the Division 2 boys’ hockey co-state champions from 2020.

The game that was supposed to end the 2019-20 season, finally was played to open the current schedule.

“Not playing them in the state championship, we had to come out flying hard, and we did,” said senior Brendan Quinn, who had a hat trick for the Warriors.

It was actually Canton that took a 2-0 lead and seemed poised to carry it into the locker room before Ryan Warzynski forced a turnover at the blue line and fed Quinn for his first goal just before the first-period buzzer.

“We talked earlier about not settling,” L-S coach Matt Carlin said. “[Warzynski] took it hard to the net, and Quinn tapped it in. That one paid off just in time.”

Canton sophomore Brendan Tourgee (13) celebrates with teammates after his goal made it 2-0 in the first period. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

After Canton reclaimed a 3-1 lead, Quinn added two more goals to tie the game going into the third. Tommy Kinzfogl gave L-S a 4-3 lead on a shot through a screen with 5:08 left in the third, but following a timeout Canton tied it on a Leo Owens shot from the left boards with 1:14 to go in regulation.

After some back-and-forth 4 on 4 play, Cullen took a clearing pass from Frankie DeTraglia (four assists) and finished off the Bulldogs — who now have two losses since March 2018, both to L-S.

“I knew [DeTraglia] would get it to me,” said Cullen, adding that even in the halls of L-S there were doubts this week the Warriors could pull off the win. “All that did was lit a fire under us.”

Lincoln-Sudbury junior Sean Cullen (14) scores the game-winning goal in overtime against Canton. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Said Canton coach Brian Shuman: “I got the sense they were playing it more like a state championship game. Both teams had opportunities, and obviously they landed the knockout punch.”

St. John’s (S) 5, Duxbury 2 — Following 13 winning seasons in as many years behind the bench at his alma mater, Rockland, Mike Flaherty officially started his new journey at Duxbury when the Dragons welcomed the Pioneers to The Bog.

Though Duxbury came up short against a powerful Pioneers squad, Flaherty appears content in his new role as mentor for a young Dragons team with only four seniors.

“It’s different, but it’s a good feeling,” said Flaherty, who starred for the Bulldogs in the ‘80s before playing college hockey at UConn. “I’m glad to be here. I had a lot of great years at Rockland that prepared me for this. It was the right time and it was the right move. It’s a little different, to say the least.”

Flaherty replaced 18-year coach John Blake, whose contract as a teacher and coach in the Duxbury Public Schools was terminated in April for alleged inappropriate behavior with students.

St. John’s (1-0) never trailed against Duxbury (0-1), jumping out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Sean Farrell and Dom Hoban before Wick Ross scored the first goal of the Flaherty era 11:33 into the first.

The Pioneers extended their lead to 5-1 by early in the third on tallies from Zack Jennings, Evan Parente and Jack Beauregard, Duxbury slicing into the deficit once more on a power play goal from senior Dan Bird in his first varsity game.

“We’ve got some guys that are inexperienced, but they’re older, which is good,” Flaherty said. “We’ll get there, it’s a work in progress but we’ll get there. It’s encouraging.”

Senior Liam Tenney made 26 saves in goal for St. John’s in his first varsity start.

Ashland 4, Norton 1 — Senior Dom Boccelli scored twice and junior Jack Rossi had 21 saves in the Tri-Valley League win for the visiting Clockers (1-0).

Concord-Carlisle 7, Cambridge 0 — CJ Bailey made 19 saves for the shutout, and the Patriots were led offensively by Noah Thorpe and Carter O’Brien with 2 goals and an assist each. Jay Carter added a goal and 2 assists, and Jack Webster 3 assists in the nonleague opener.

Danvers 5, North Reading 0 — Freshman Brayden Holt stopped 15 shots for the shutout as head coach Kevin Fessette earned his first victory with the visiting Falcons (1-0) in the Lowell Cobblestone Tournament at Tsongas Arena.

Hanover 5, Longmeadow 1 — In another matchup of co-state champions from 2020 (Division 3), the Hawks opened the season with the win in the first round of the Jim Gormley Cup. Five different players scored for Hanover, and Liam Monahan got the win in net.

Latin Academy 3, Hull/Cohasset 2 — Goals from Eamon Vraibel, Aidan Farley and Tommy Misilo powered the Dragons (2-0) to the come-from-behind nonleague win.

Lowell 6, Matignon 4 — Two goals from senior Michael Pickett and three assists from Matthew Lesniak powered the Red Raiders to a season-opening win in the first round of the Lowell Cobblestone Tournament. Lowell faces Danvers in Sunday’s championship game (7 p.m.).

Nauset 7, Monomoy/Mashpee 2 — Cooper McIntire’s 2 goals and 2 assists sparked Nauset in its season opener in the Cape & Islands. Sam Weiner added a goal and assist in the win.

Quincy 2, Brookline 1 — Senior Cooper Hernon scored both goals on assists from senior captain Zach Galligan, lifting the Presidents in their season opener. Senior Danny Freeman made 23 saves for the win.

Rivers 4, Groton 1 — Senior Stephen Canavan scored twice, leading Rivers (2-2) to an ISL Eberhart Division win.

Sandwich 3, Marlborough 3 — Chris Cardillo scored twice in regulation, and Colin McIver and Jack Connolly added shootout goals to send the Blue Knights (1-0-1) into Sunday’s championship game of the Jim Gormley Cup against Hanover.

Triton 4, Pentucket 0 — Freshman Alex Pasquini scored twice and junior Wesley Rollins earned the shutout as the Vikings took home their Cape Ann League opener.

Upper Cape 6, Bellingham 1 — Sophomore Ryan Hanson scored four goals and the Rams rolled in their nonleague opener.

