Boston College men’s three-game win streak snapped in road loss against Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS — The Boston College men’s basketball team saw a three-game win streak snapped on Saturday in a 79-68 nonconference loss against host Saint Louis. Yuri Collins set a school record with 19 assists — the most in an NCAA game this season — to go with 14 points to lead the way for the Billikens.

Collins broke the Saint Louis assists record set by Jim Roder versus Southern Miss during the 1986-87 season. He was 5-of-5 shooting as the sophomore collected his second career double-double.

Collins' final assist came on a length-of-the-court pass to Francis Okoro for a game-ending dunk.