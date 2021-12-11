Catholic Memorial football caps a perfect 13-0 run with No. 1 ranking

CM was held scoreless in the first quarter for the first time all year by KP, but pulled away for a 42-18 win while totaling 446 yards of offense. The Knights averaged 39.3 points per game and allowed 11.2 points per game.

The Knights (13-0) took the top spot in the Globe’s high school football poll with a 38-9 win at St. John’s Prep on Oct. 15 and never relinquished their position en route to a Division 2 Super Bowl win over King Philip, marking the program’s first postseason title since 1978.

Earlier that Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, Marblehead extended its win streak to 20 games and won the Division 3 Super Bowl in thrilling fashion, when senior quarterback Josh Robertson hit junior Connor Cronin for an 83-yard touchdown pass to secure a 35-28 win over North Attleboro. Ranked fifth at season’s end, the Magicians (12-0) outlasted D5 state champion Swampscott, 31-28, on Thanksgiving, and survived an incredible performance from North Attleborough’s Tyler DeMattio (105 rushing yards, 3 TD) to win the program’s first title.

Central Catholic (11-2), Franklin (10-1), and Xaverian (8-3) finished second, third, and fourth, respectively.

Three programs, Division 1 champion Catholic Memorial, D3 champion Marblehead, and prep power Pingree finished 2021 unbeaten. JIM VENABLE

Field hockey

The 2021 season featured both established powers and the emergence of new talent. Top-ranked Andover (21-0-1) used dominant performances to win its first Division 1 state title since 2017. Battling longtime D1 foe Walpole (21-1) for the championship showed that the pandemic didn’t dampen either’s power.

Returning to form, and playing in a new division, Watertown (23-0) won D3, the program’s first title since 2017 but 19th overall. But a few programs took their games to new heights. Westwood (18-1-2) battled Nashoba’s brick wall of a defense to win its first Division 2 state title after years of frustration. In Division 4, Uxbridge was crowned champion, but Ipswich and Monomoy, two teams with impressive new coaches, emerged as serious contenders.

New teams in the Catholic Central, including Austin Prep, St. Mary’s and Bishop Feehan, had statement wins in their first MIAA tournaments, showing that the league’s adoption of the sport will have lasting impact.

Andover capped a 21-0-1 season with a 1-0 win over Walpole in the Division 1 state final. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Boys’ soccer

Brookline (14-3-6) emerged from a loaded Division 1 bracket, capturing the program’s first state title with a 2-1 double overtime win over Bay State Conference rival Newton North (16-3-4) . The top-ranked Warriors won all five state tournament matches with a go-ahead goal in the 80th minute or later, displaying the team’s resiliency in clutch time.

Needham, Hingham, and Arlington all entered the D1 tournament undefeated, but suffered losses in the Round of 16. Lexington and Concord-Carlisle finish inside the Top 10 after advancing to the D1 state semifinals.

Masconomet’s quest for a perfect season ended with a defeat to Longmeadow in the Round of 16 of the D2 tournament, while Canton’s surprising run to the D2 state final earned the Bulldogs a spot in the final Top 20. Besides Brookline, Norwell was the only other EMass to win a state championship, claiming the D3 crown with a 3-2 penalty kicks win over Belchertown for the program’s first title.

Brookline's Tyler Mahoney (12), Toby Prabhu-Schlosser (10), Max Hatchett (5) and Evan Guttell (7) held the Division 1 trophy after defeating Newton North in the final at Manning Field in Lynn. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Girls’ soccer

Natick (16-1-5) surged to the top ranking with the program’s first state title, handing top-seeded Hingham (21-1-1) its only loss of the season. Bishop Feehan and Newton South rounded D1’s top finishers, while Whitman-Hanson landed atop Division 2 with a title game win over Silver Lake.

State champion Norwell, runner-up Dedham, and Foxborough highlighted the group in Division 3, and Hamilton-Wenham and Cohasset enter the rankings after battling for the Division 4 state title, with H-W emerging on top. Strong seasons from Danvers, Acton-Boxborough, Masconomet, and Austin Prep land them in the top 20 despite early departures from the state tournament.

The Natick girls finished off a 16-1-5 season by knocking off previously-unbeaten Hingham for the Division 1 state championship. DebeeTlumacki

Girls’ volleyball

On its way to a repeat in Division 1, the Needham girls (22-1) avenged their only loss of the the regular season, ousting Concord-Carlisle, 3-2, before stopping Bay State Conference foe Newton North, 3-2, in the state final to earn the No. 1 ranking.

No. 2 Hopkinton (23-0) sent retiring coach Margie Grabmeier out in grand style with the Division 2 championship, and D1 runner-up Newton North is third. Old Rochester captured its first title by beating Dennis-Yarmouth in four sets for Division 3 honors. No. 12 Ipswich lost just two sets in the tournament as it captured the Division 4 crown.

Hockomock rivals Franklin and King Philip each finish the year with just two losses and come in at No. 4 and 5, respectively. With four teams in the top 20, the Merrimack Valley Conference is the most represented, with No. 6 Haverhill, No. 11 Billerica, No. 13 Tewksbury, and No. 18 North Andover.

Antonia Thommes (21) and her Needham teammates were in a jubilant mood after denying Bay State Conference rival Newton North, 3-2, for the Division 1 state title. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Globe correspondents Kat Cornetta, Matt Doherty, Emma Healy, and Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this report.







