Celtics will return home humbled after blowout loss to Suns, and other observations

Returning to TD Garden should generally help, but the Bucks and Warriors will be the first two guests there, which is hardly promising.

Five games later, though, they will return home humbled. They were dominated in their 111-90 loss to the Suns on Friday, just as they were dominated in long stretches of the games that preceded this one. Their 1-4 trip sent their record spiraling back below .500, and it will ignite new questions about where this season, which is now one-third complete, is headed.

PHOENIX — When the Celtics left Boston to start this five-game Western Conference road trip, they had rinsed away their bad start and started to resemble the team they hoped to become.

Even though the Celtics made some of their recent losses competitive by the end, they spent most of the time starting up at massive deficits. Friday’s game was the third in a row in which Boston trailed by at least 20 points. Just like in Tuesday’s loss to the Lakers, coach Ime Udoka waved a white flag by emptying his bench with more than five minutes left.

Yes, the Celtics were once again without Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Josh Richardson (COVID-19 protocols). But the Suns were missing two of their best players in Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, so personnel issues are no real excuse.

Jayson Tatum had 24 points on 10-of-25 shooting for Boston and Dennis Schröder added 15. But offensive highlights were few and far between. The Celtics made just 37.6 percent of their shots and 15.4 percent of their 3-pointers.

They trailed by 2 points after the first quarter but were walloped with a 25-3 second-quarter run during which nothing went right for the visitors. Tatum and Marcus Smart combined to miss four free throws in a row at one point, and at the other end of the floor two Suns big men who had not made a 3-pointer all year hit two of them.

Boston did chip away at the large deficit and pulled within 12 points in the third quarter. But that minor run provided just fleeting hope, as the Suns mostly shrugged and easily regained their massive lead when they felt like doing so.

Observations from the game:

▪ Tatum hit a 3-pointer from the right arc on his first attempt, and that ignited another quick start for him. He converted a 3-point play on a Euro-step in the lane, and then made a left-handed layup on a strong drive. He started to force things after that, although on this roster Tatum is often left with no other choice. He was 6 for 13 from the field in the first half while the rest of the team combined to go 10 for 30.

▪ Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith both checked in midway through the first quarter, but neither had much of an impact. On one defensive possession Nesmith came up with a steal but saved the ball under the Suns basket, resulting in a layup, a microcosm of the rough start. The Celtics are waiting and hoping for their younger players to seize opportunities when they arrive, but it just hasn’t happened.

▪ Before the game Udoka said that he’s been disappointed with the energy of his starters early in games. But for the second game in a row, the second quarter was the larger issue. How bad was it? Suns centers JaVale McGee and Jalen Smith entered the night without a 3-pointer this season, and they both connected from long range in the second quarter while the Celtics went 0 for 9 as a team at the other end. The Suns crushed the Celtics with a 25-3 run.

▪ His 3-pointer aside, McGee truly ignited his team’s first-half surge. He was active at the rim and feasted on his second-quarter matchup against Enes Kanter Freedom, ultimately going to halftime with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

▪ Marcus Smart’s shooting woes continued. He missed all seven of his first-half field-goal attempts — several were not even close to going in — as well as both of his free throws, and simply has no offensive rhythm right now. It got worse in the third quarter, when he missed four more, including a wide-open look that was an air ball, to start 0 for 11. Smart is at his best when he is distributing the ball and getting open shots when too much attention is paid elsewhere, but both of those options have been a chore.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.