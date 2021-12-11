Diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics will have little effect on competition

The official delegations from the various nations are present purely for ceremonial purposes, witnessing the athletes’ parades and attending events. The value to the host country is the perceived validation that comes with the gathering of heads of state or their surrogates on the global stage.

What effect will the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics have upon the Games themselves? Essentially minimal.

Although President George W. Bush did attend the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the American delegation customarily is headed by the vice president (Joe Biden in Vancouver, Mike Pence in PyeongChang) or First Lady (Michelle Obama in London, Jill Biden in Tokyo). One notable exception was in Sochi, when President Barack Obama sent Janet Napolitano, the former homeland security secretary, as head of a diverse group that included two openly gay athletes, a pointed White House commentary on Russia’s human rights policies.

Advertisement

China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses” was the Biden administration’s stated reason for not sending a delegation to Beijing, which was echoed by the decisions of Great Britain, Canada, and Australia to do the same.

While China’s response was that the boycott was a farce that was “doomed to fail,” the absence of the usual dignitaries in the VIP box clearly will rub some of the gloss from the Games for the hosts.

One prominent figure will be present, though. Russian president Vladimir Putin accepted China’s invitation to the Opening Ceremony “with joy” even though his country’s flag has been banned by the IOC because of Russia’s brazen doping violations.

China in, but who will play?

Now that the International Ice Hockey Federation has confirmed that China’s men’s team will compete in Beijing despite its lowly global ranking (32nd), the question is who’ll be on the roster.

The Kunlun Red Star club that competes in Russia’s KHL is mostly made up of North Americans such as Boston University grad Brandon Yip and Jake Chelios, son of Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios. Since China does not allow dual citizenship, the foreigners would have to agree to become naturalized.

Advertisement

We meet again

Hilary Knight (left) and the United States continue a nine-game exhibition tour with the Canadians. Lars Hagberg/Associated Press

The US and Canadian women’s hockey teams resume their nine-game exhibition tour with two St. Louis meetings on Wednesday and Friday.

The archrivals, who are expected to meet in the Olympic final for the sixth time in seven Games, have split their first four encounters with both winning on the road. Their final three dates will be in St. Paul, and then two in Alberta.

Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel, and Hayley Scamurra have scored seven of the eight American goals.

Home-ice advantage

The US long-track speedskaters made the most of home ice last weekend, winning a quartet of medals at the World Cup stop in Salt Lake City.

Besides a world record in men’s team pursuit by Joey Mantia, Emery Lehman, and Casey Dawson, there was a victory in the 1,500 by Mantia plus Erin Jackson’s fourth victory of the season in the women’s 500 and a bronze by Brittany Bowe in the 1,000.

The Americans are on a familiar oval again this weekend in Calgary, the last Cup event before the Olympics.

Help has arrived

The US bobsled team’s medal chances received a huge boost this month when Kaillie Humphries’s citizenship finally came through.

Humphries, who won two Olympic golds and a bronze for Canada, left the program and an allegedly abusive coach two years ago and since has competed for the States, claiming both the two-woman and monobob titles at last season’s world championships.

Advertisement

But to compete in the Games, Humphries, who is married to former US sledder Travis Armbruster, needed an American passport. She was sworn in in San Diego, then flew to Germany where she promptly won the World Cup two-woman event in Altenberg (with Kaysha Love) and the monobob.

In strong position

Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who hit the trifecta last weekend at Lake Louise, Alberta, where she won both World Cup downhills and the super-G, is well positioned to retain her Olympic downhill crown in Beijing. Goggia, who missed last season’s world championships on home snow in Cortina with an injury, has won a record-tying six straight Cup downhills. Mikaela Shiffrin, who hadn’t raced the downhill in two years, had a rough reentry, finishing 26th and 38th. But she still leads the overall Cup standings going into this weekend’s races in St. Moritz thanks to four podium placements, two of them victories … The US female cross-country skiers, hoping for multiple medals in Beijing after their breakthrough gold in the team sprint in 2018, picked up two at last weekend’s World Cup event in Lillehammer, Norway. Jessie Diggins earned a sprint silver and Rosie Brennan the 10K bronze. The tour switches to Switzerland for this weekend’s Davos races … The two moguls medals at last weekend’s World Cup opener in Finland — gold by Olivia Giaccio of Redding, Conn., and bronze by Kai Owens — augured well for the US women, who were blanked at the 2018 Games after making the podium at five of the previous seven … By winning the final Olympic qualifying event in mixed doubles curling in the Netherlands on Thursday, the US again collected a full set of Beijing tickets with the men’s and women’s teams already having earned spots. Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys, who’s also on the men’s team, rolled unbeaten through their seven-team group and defeated the Russians, 6-4, in the playoff … The World Cup lugers who were subjected to spring-like slop at the first Sochi weekend in southern Russia had to deal with a farce in the second last weekend when dozens of sled boxes remained stuck in Chinese customs after the Yanqing opener. Nearly a dozen sliders, including Italian men’s sprint winner Dominik Fischnaller and Russian runner-up Roman Repilov, had to use borrowed equipment. The circuit this weekend shifts to Germany, where the competitors can expect the customary winter-quality ice on the Altenberg track.

Advertisement

Material from Olympic committees, sports federations, interviews, websites, and wire services was used in this report.