EMass high school wrestling: St. John’s Prep’s Tyler Knox headlines Athletes to Watch

Dante DiStefano, Waltham — The senior 120-pound All-American placed sixth at the 2021 coaches’ national meet and won the Roger Williams tournament this summer. As a sophomore, he was fourth at the Division 1 individual tourney.

Ben Davoli, Haverhill — With a 114-18 career mark, the senior will compete at 132 after finishing fifth at the 2020 New England Championships.

Jack Callahan, Tewksbury — Coming off an 11-0 dual meet record in Fall II, the junior captain will wrestle at 120 or 126 pounds. He posted a third-place finish in the Massachusetts Wrestling Association state tournament.

Jimmy Harrington, Belmont Hill — A three-time All-American, the Harvard commit won the national prep tournament earlier this year. He will likely wrestle at 138 by the end of the season, eyeing his third New England title.

Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep — On the way to the Division 1 title during the Fall II season, the junior compiled a 17-0 record. Iwanicki will begin the year at 152 after winning the 2020 D1 championship at 138.

Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep — The junior committed to Stanford had a dominant 17-0 run in the Fall II season at 120 pounds and placed seventh at nationals. He will wrestle at 126 this winter.

Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill — The sophomore returns at 145 after an undefeated freshman season in which he received All-America honors after placing fifth at nationals.

Adam Schaeublin, St. John’s Prep — The senior joined his teammates with a 17-0 individual mark in Fall II and will wrestle at 132 pounds, attempting to claim a second individual title after winning in 2020.

Sean Thomas, Melrose — The Division 3 individual champ at 106 in 2020, he will compete at 120 this season.

Timmy Vadnais, Burlington — A sectional champ in 2020, he was 14-5 competing at 220 pounds in Fall II.

