Flames offer delayed honors for 1,000th game of Milan Lucic, who once patrolled the Bruins ice with a fierce swagger

“I think it’s his style of play,” noted Patrice Bergeron prior to his Bruins facing off against Lucic and the Flames Saturday night in Calgary. “I think he’s one of those guys who can beat you with his skill, but he also can beat you with his physicality and the way he plays the game — I think fans appreciate that because he plays hard.”

The 19-year-old “Looch” showed up full of swagger and bravado, all that Black-and-Gold hiss and vinegar that Bruins fans have admired for decades, and many long to see return to today’s kinder, gentler NHL.

Milan Lucic was an instant fan favorite upon his arrival on Causeway St. in the autumn of 2007.

The hulking Lucic, now 33 years old, was honored at the Saddledome, the Flames finally recognizing him for logging his 1,000th career game last season. COVID caused the delay, but Lucic finally got his moment in the spotlight, on the night he played his 1,042nd regular season game.

Having the Bruins in town made the occasion a touch more special, noted Lucic, who picked up a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, what remains the crowning achievement in his career.

“To have it here tonight,” he said late Saturday morning, “and having it against a team I played over half of my games with will be pretty cool.”

After playing 566 regular season-games with the Bruins, and logging 772 penalty minutes, he was dealt to the Kings in 2015, one of Don Sweeney’s first moves after taking over that summer as general manager. Looch’s game had been on the decline, his goal output dipping to 18 his final season in the Spoked-B, in large part because the NHL clearly was moving away from the physical, brutish style of play that was his trademark.

Lucic was at peak performance when he played with rage in his first four or five NHL seasons. With so few around the league willing or able to fight him by 2015, he had become an expensive, underperforming asset in Boston. He had a decent season in LA, then signed an eye-popping megadeal in Edmonton, where former Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli lavished him with a $42 million guarantee in hopes he could be the granite rock a young, talented franchise needed beneath it to become a perennial Cup contender.

It didn’t work in Edmonton. Looch was Looch, big and powerful and willing, and the league kept moving away from him with speed and skill and finesse. With Chiarelli canned as GM, the Oil eagerly moved him to Calgary after three seasons. He still struggles to add much in the way of offense (7-3—10 in 27 games prior to facing the Bruins), but the Flames fan base adores him, often chanting out “Looch” when he rolls out onto the ice.

“I remember my rookie year and talking to guys like Zdeno Chara and Shane Hnidy,” he said. ”And even Glen Murray … and those three guys were the first to say to me ‘Enjoy it, because it goes by fast.’ And I kinda laughed and said, ‘OK,’ ya know, you’re just a 19-year-old kid and you’re kinda laughing at it. But now, 15 years in, you sit back and look at it all and it really does go by fast.”

The deal he signed in Edmonton expires after next season. He said he’d like to keep his career going as long as possible.

Asked to recall some of Lucic’s career highlights in Boston, a smiling Bergeron noted the night at the Garden, Oct. 23, 2008, when Lucic pulverized Toronto’s Mike Van Ryn along the boards, causing one of the huge panes of glass to shatter into tiny pieces.

As a dazed Van Ryn skated toward the Leafs bench, a teammate helped pick the glassy bits out from around the collar of his sweater.

“That’ll make every highlight reel for about a decade!” exhorted Jack Edwards, calling the game that night for NESN.

“Only have good things to say about him,” said Bergeron. “He’s the life of the party. He’s always smiling. He’s always happy. He’s always bringing it. And on the ice, he always sticks up for his teammates. He’s always there for you. You know he’s got your back.”

…

John Moore didn’t pick up an assist on Matt Grzelcyk’s winning goal Thursday night in Edmonton, but he was out there as his partner and it was Moore’s shot from high off the left side just seconds earlier that put the scoring play in motion.

Moore’s 55-foot wrister went wide left of the net and careened around the wall to Craig Smith on the left wing. Smith curled into the slot and dished up to Matt Grzelcyk above the right wing circle. Grzelcyk took a stride or two toward the net and buried a slapper for his first goal of the year.

“I knew I had some space,” noted Grzelcyk. “I wanted to hit the net first and foremost, and luckily it found some daylight.”

Moore, placed on waivers on the eve of the new NHL season, was recalled from AHL Providence for the start of the Bruins three-game western swing. Pressed into duty due to a Brandon Carlo injury (lower body), he logged 17:31 in ice time, 3:57 of it spent helping to kill off five Oiler power plays.

The 6-foot-3-inch Moore, 31, is in year No. 4 of a five-year free agent deal he signed here that carries an annual cap hit of $2.75 million. He likely will be headed back to Providence this week, provided the rest of the backline corps is fit for Tuesday night’s visit by the Golden Knights.

…

Bruins penalty killers had been blistering hot of late, killing off 32 of 35 shorthanded situations prior to getting burned twice on the Oilers five attempts — both strikes by Leon Draisaitl one-timers at the bottom edge of the right wing circle.

“They’re definitely one of the best out there,” said Bruins tender Linus Ullmark, commenting on the speed with which the Oilers move the puck around the PK box on the power play. “They are playing with a lot of swagger, a lot of confidence, which makes it even harder to defend against them. [Connor McDavid and Draisaitl] are two of the top players in the whole world, so it’s bound to happen … unfortunately, I let in two that were kind of the same shot, but at the end of the day we got the win and that’s what matters.”

On both power-play goals, Draisaitl was deep in the right circle, edging toward the goal line, when he drilled in blistering short-range one-timers off of pinpoint passes, the first by Tyson Barrie and the second by McDavid.

“They move around and get into positions where they usually are not,” said Ullmark. “That’s what caught me off guard. I didn’t see Draisaitl there. That’s on me. Something to learn from, definitely, and something to be aware of, of course.”

…

Grzelcyk (Charlestown) was one of four Bruins-Americans on the ice in Edmonton for his winning strike. He was accompanied by Charlie Coyle (Weymouth), Craig Smith (Madison, Wis.), and Moore (Winnetka, Ill.). The lone Bruin-Canadian was Taylor Hall (a Calgary homeboy).

The Bruins this season have suited up 11 players with Division 1 NCAA experience. The Oilers skew more toward the Canadian junior system for their prospects. Only six of their roster players this season played in US colleges, including three from Hockey East — Will Lagesson (UMass), Devin Shore (Maine), and Warren Foegele (UNH).

Zach Hyman is the lone Oiler to have stayed in school (Michigan) all four seasons.

The Flames this season have dressed four players with NCAA ties, including leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau, who turned pro in 2014 after his three seasons at BC. Noah Hanifin also put in one season at the Heights. Blake Coleman played four seasons at Miami (Ohio) and Tyler Pitlick played one year at Minnesota State-Mankato, whose most famous alum is ex-Bruin David Backes.

…

Prior to facing the Flames, the Bruins twice yielded more than 40 shots on goal in their previous four games. They were outshot, 42-33, in Nashville, where Jeremy Swayman logged his first shutout (2-0) this season. The Oilers finished with a 43-30 advantage ... The Bruins are back over the border next weekend, with their first visit to Montreal on Saturday night, followed by a Sunday matinee (5:00 ET) at Ottawa, hometown of coach Bruce Cassidy … The Bruins took 3 points over their back-to-back vs. Vancouver and Edmonton. They are now 2-3-1 in their three back-to-backs this season, including their 1-2-0 mark in the second games of those couplets … Grzelcyk’s goal was the club’s lone even-strength strike in the first two games of the trip. Patrice Bergeron scored on the power play for the lone goal in Vancouver. Brad Marchand (shorthanded) and Jake DeBrusk (power play) connected for the 2-0 lead in Edmonton prior to Grzelcyk burying the winner … The Bruins on Thursday will visit the Islanders in their new state-of-the-art arena in Elmont, N.Y., near the legendary Belmont racetrack, home of the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. It was also be their first look this season at ex-Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who broke into the league with the Islanders in 1997-98. Big Z that season was one of 15 defensemen employed by coach Rick Bowness, who was relieved behind the bench by GM Mike Milbury for the final 19 games of the season. Ex-Bruin Brad McCrimmon was one of the Islanders’ assistant coaches that season.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.