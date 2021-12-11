Framingham’s Sam Burgess places 29th in Eastbay High School Cross-Country Championships

Michigan State-bound Riley Hough (Fenton, Mich.) won the national title in 15:11.4 seconds, an impressive time that gives Burgess — 22 seconds shy of a top-15 finish and All-American status — something to work toward as he trains for his senior season.

Competing at the nationals for the first time, Burgess completed the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 56.4 seconds, navigating the sharp turns at Morley Field to place 29th overall.

The conditions in San Diego — a sunny 62 degrees at Balboa Park — were quite the contrast after braving the cold and windy weather two weeks prior at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. But for Framingham High junior Sam Burgess, his pace was quite similar at Saturday’s 42nd Eastbay High School Cross-Country Championships..

“I think not coming in first helps me build for next season,” Burgess said. “There’s more to go.”

Burgess and Belmont sophomore Ellie Shea were the long representatives from the Bay State after each earned top-10 finishes at the Northeast Regional at Van Cortlandt Park. On Saturday, Shea had a strong start, but did not finish, stepping off the course after 2 miles. She had posted an impressive sixth-place finish in the Northeast race.

Burgess was eighth the Bronx. His goal was to make it to San Diego after his brother Ben, who now runs at UMass, barely missed out on national qualification his senior year. In addition to his regional and national finishes this season, Burgess also won the MIAA Division 1A qualifier and the Division 1 state meet.

In the girls’ championship race, Natalie Cook (17:15) became the first Texan to win the race.

Girls’ hockey

St. Mary’s 2, Archbishop Williams 0 — Jenna Chaplain scored twice and Angelina Catino recorded a shutout, stopping 18 shots to lead the Spartans to a season-opening Catholic Central League win.

Chaplain, a four-time CCL All-Star, picked off a pass in the neutral zone, stepped around a defender, and snuck the puck in short-side on the rush on a phenomenal individual effort to open the scoring.

“She has a special ability with the puck,” St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca said. “She’s learned to play with an edge and leads by example with her competitiveness. She’s the first one on the ice and the last one off and is a great example for the younger players with her tireless work ethic.”

The junior from Peabody recorded her 134th career point on her second goal, cutting down the middle, making a quick juke in front, and slipping the puck into the net. Amanda Forciati, a junior from Danvers, set up the play, intercepting the puck on the forecheck and finding the junior captain down the middle to double the Spartans’ lead.

Catino, a junior captain from East Boston, maintained great poise between the pipes. The Spartans defense eliminated space for the Bishops forwards, pressuring in their end, but Catino stepped up whenever a breakdown would occur.

“It’s always good to get a league win early in the season,” Pagliuca said. “They have a good team and lots of dangerous playmakers. I thought that our defense played well and cleared the puck when in trouble. It was good for our team to get tested early in the season and we can build upon this result going forward.”

With no seniors on the roster, the Spartans will rely upon a young lineup. Kasey Litwin, a sophomore Swampscott resident, and Regan Sullivan, a sophomore from Melrose, lead the Spartans on the blueline. Following a 15-2-3 season last year, Pagliuca believes his team can follow up on last season’s success, despite the relative inexperience on the roster.

“We’re playing a tough schedule, but we can play with anyone,” Pagliuca said.

Arlington Catholic 5, St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 1 — Jane Martin (2 goals, 2 assists) and Kathleen Simmons (goal, assist) powered the Cougars to victory in the Catholic Central League showdown.

Austin Prep 7, Bishop Feehan 0 — Kathryn Karo scored twice and added an assist in a Catholic Central League win for the Cougars (1-0).

Bishop Fenwick 7, Stoneham/Wilmington 1 — Junior Abby Millman (Topsfield) recorded a hat trick and senior Grace Morey (Danvers) scored twice to push the Crusaders (1-0) to a nonleague win. Freshman Ellie Tucker (Gloucester) stopped 21 shots to record her first win.

Brookline 7, Martha’s Vineyard 3 — Julia Janowski netted two goals and added two assists, and Shayna Blankschtein Chin scored twice with an assist as the Warriors (1-0) picked up a nonleague win in their season opener at Walter Brown Arena.

Duxbury 2, Needham 0 — Two goals from Ayla Abban secured a season-opening nonleague win for the Dragons (1-0).

Masconomet 3, Marblehead 1 — Senior Alex Medeiros scored two goals and eighth-grader Maddie Dupuis made 17 saves for her first career victory for host Masco (1-1) at the Valley Forum in Haverhill.

Natick 4, Canton 1 — Senior Colleen Quirk scored all four goals and senior goaltender Ellie Beigel made 37 saves in a nonleague win for the Redhawks (1-0).

Newton North/South 1, HPNA 1 — Gabi Locke scored for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op (0-0-1) and Ashley Cerone netted the lone goal for Newton (0-1-1). HPNA goalie Julianna Taylor turned aside 61 of the 62 shots she faced in the nonleague showdown.

Nobles 6, Choate 2 — Senior Emmy O’Leary scored twice and added an assist, and junior Ellie Mabardy scored and contributed two assists in a nonleague win for Nobles (3-0-1).

Norwood 8, Ursuline 3 — Morgan Roach netted a hat trick and added an assist, powering the Mustangs (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Pope Francis 7, East/West Bridgewater 0 — Freshman Felix Goeckel made 10 saves in her first start for the shutout, leading the Cardinals to the opening win. Senior Lauren Crocker (3 goals), junior Kelly Harrington (3 assists) and senior captain Morgan Peritz (goal, assist) led the offense.

St. Mark’s 3, Winchendon 1 — Goals from Molly Lefebvre, Carlisle Brush, and Avery McInerny propelled the Lions (1-1) to a nonleague victory.

Waltham 4, Westford 1 — Angalisa Caceda (2 goals, assist) and Ava Anderson (goal, assist) propelled the Hawks to the Merrimack Valley/Dual County League crossover win. Mila Maguire backstopped Waltham with 19 saves.

Boys’ basketball

Canterbury 61, Governor’s Academy 48 — Aidan Kehoe poured in 14 points for the Saints (1-0) in the nonleague win.

IMG Academy 87, St. Sebastian’s 85 — Junior Trevor Mullin (29 points) and eighth-grader AJ Dybantsa (25 points) starred for the host Arrows (2-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Medford 48, Melrose 45 — Junior Anthony Teixeira-Kugler led the host Mustangs (1-0) with 17 points in the season-opening win.

Girls’ basketball

Rockport 47, Mt. Alvernia 39 — Kylie Shrock scored 24 points, pacing the Vikings (2-0) to a nonleague win.

Wrestling

Northeast/Bishop Fenwick 66, Lynn Tech 3 — Francesca Casoli, Shelby Galex, Luke Connolly and Shane Conroy each won their matches for the Crusaders (1-0).

St. John’s Prep sweeps — The Eagles (4-0) started their season with four match wins at Westford Academy, recording wins over the host Grey Ghosts (68-12), along with Londonderry, N.H. (76-3), Weymouth (77-6), and Haverhill (62-12). Ten wrestlers won all of their bouts, including senior Adam Schaeublin (132 pounds) beating Haverhill’s Ben Davoli, who finished fifth at the 2020 New England Championship, 4-0.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.