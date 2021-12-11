Nine achievements, happenings, and venues on the Sports Bucket List

Whether you’re a fan of the Providence Friars or a pro team that calls Sin City home we all eventually get eliminated. It sounds macabre, but we’ll all face the ultimate judgment call from the ultimate sky judge.

Now that we’re back to (the new) normal of attending sporting events and following them in a COVID-era existence, it’s time to take stock of the old Sports Bucket List because nothing in life is a given, including going to that stadium or event you always dreamed of attending.

In 2021, I’ve already been fortunate to cross a few items off my list. One was seeing an NFL team win the Super Bowl in its home stadium (thank you, Tom Brady), and the other was attending a football game at Notre Dame Stadium. Let the record show I witnessed the last home game Brian Kelly coached for the Fighting Irish, a 55-0 shellacking of Georgia Tech.

Another one will be ticked off whenever MLB labor strife concludes with the adoption of a universal DH.

Sports fans don’t have nine lives. But here are nine achievements, happenings, and venues I want to experience before I retire (and expire) as a sports fan:

1. A rookie quarterback winning a Super Bowl. A certain three-letter QB is on track for this one, no? Mac Jones could make history — and justify some of the over-the-top praise he’s receiving. If Mac10 wins it all in Year One, then JAG Jones will stand for Just Another Great. At this point it’s tough to bet against him or the man most responsible for the Patriots’ revival this season, coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots have the top seed in the AFC East and have won seven straight. Jones is the perfectly programmed Patriot, on and off the field. He rarely shares his true personality or makes a mistake. That’s exactly what Belichick wants in a QB — absolute buy-in. If the Buffalo game is any indication, Mac might not even have to do much heavy lifting to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

2. The Detroit Lions winning the Super Bowl. This one is not happening this year. The Lions just got their first win of the season under overstimulated coach Dan Campbell, a.k.a. Coach Bro. But the historical futility of the Lions is remarkable. They were the first franchise to complete an 0-16 season in 2008. They’re guaranteed to reach 30 years without winning a playoff game. They’ve never advanced to a Super Bowl. Every other existing team from their inaugural NFL season of 1930 has. The Lions haven’t played for an NFL championship since the Eisenhower era (1957). They’re so inextricably inept they forced both Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson into early retirement.

Will Ted Williams be baseball's last .400 hitter? Associated Press

3. An MLB batter hit .400. Ted Williams was the last one to do it, batting. 406 in 1941. Eighty years later, it feels like colonizing Mars is more feasible than an MLB batter hitting .400 in this era of analytics-optimized baseball. With the popularity of defensive shifts, the dominance of the three true outcomes (strikeout, homer, walk), and the prevalence of yanking starters to employ an armada of faceless high-velocity relievers, .400 is the new Impossible Dream.

4. The US men’s soccer team making like the women and winning a World Cup. With this golden generation of players led by talents such as Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKinnie, and Sergino Dest, this is not the pipedream on the pitch it once was. Of course, you have to qualify for the World Cup to win it. But the US is on track to be in Qatar next fall. A more realistic goal would be for the Yanks to be a World Cup contender in 2026, when the US will host for the first time since 1994. One day, the United States will channel France and harvest and harness its cultural and ethnic diversity to produce a World Cup winner.

5. A men’s college basketball team authoring an undefeated season. It hasn’t been done since Robert Montgomery Knight’s Indiana Hoosiers in 1976. Gonzaga came agonizing close last year, before falling to Baylor in the national championship game. The 31-1 Zags go down as college hoops’ 2007 Patriots.

This season is unlikely to produce history. Parity runs rampant like transfer portal entrants. No. 1 Purdue just lost to Rutgers. The Southeastern Conference is as loaded for basketball as it is for football. The best bet is probably Baylor, if it can get past Villanova on Sunday.

6. Witnessing a college basketball game at Madison Square Garden. I’ve never had the pleasure of attending a game at the cathedral of college basketball. In fact, I’ve never attended any basketball game at the Garden. Some Knicks fans probably feel that’s to the benefit of my mental health.

7. Attending a Rose Bowl. Pretty soon with the expansion of the College Football Playoff, bowl games could go the way of phone booths and VCRs — relics of a bygone era. I’m not against reducing some of the bowl bloat, but there will always be a place for The Granddaddy of Them All. It’s the oldest operating bowl, played continuously since 1916. Last year, it wasn’t played at the Rose Bowl because of the pandemic. That marked the first time since 1942 that the Rose Bowl didn’t host its eponymous contest. The attack on Pearl Harbor forced a move to Durham, N.C. But it’s not a Rose Bowl if it’s not played in the Rose Bowl.

8. The Cleveland Guardians winning a World Series. I’m a sucker for long-suffering fan bases. The Cleveland Indians will never win another World Series. It turns out 1948 was it, as the franchise has rebranded for the 2022 season as the Guardians. But whatever Cleveland’s cognomen, the team is long overdue for a winner, boasting the longest championship drought in major North American professional sports.

9. The Toronto Maple Leafs winning the Stanley Cup. The Leafs last lifted Lord Stanley’s cherished chalice in 1967, the final season of the Original Six NHL. No Canadian-based NHL club has won the Stanley Cup since 1993. It would be special to see the Leafs exorcise their demons like the Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. Like them, the Leafs feel cursed. You have to go back to the year the Sox broke The Curse, 2004, to find the last time Toronto even won a playoffs series. Maple Leafs fans believe in miracles — or they’re masochists.

That’s my list. Long live sports fandom and sports fans.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.