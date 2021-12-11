Here are some story lines to watch over the final five weeks of the NFL season

When the Patriots resume play after enjoying the final bye week of the 2021 NFL season, they head straight into another hostile football environment, off to Indianapolis to face the surging Colts.

Of all the impressive statistics 23-year-old Mac Jones has this season, his 6-0 record on the road has to be near the top of the list, reflecting the poise and maturity that has characterized Jones’s New England debut. A look at the record books to put the mark into perspective landed on a fascinating spot, one that got me thinking about the circle of life moments so often reflected in sports, underscoring one of the many story lines that are sure to captivate us as the regular season winds down.

As Jones’s story begins, another NFL quarterback story appears to be nearing its end: The circle of NFL life.

Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t always been the easiest guy to root for but his career longevity, his championship pedigree, his toughness, and his consistency will surely send him to Canton, maybe as soon as five years from now. That’s when Roethlisberger would be eligible for the first time if, in fact, this turns out to be his final season, which after another slow, plodding loss Thursday night (this time against the Vikings), looks to be the case.

But take it back to 2004 to remember when Roethlisberger was the rookie QB lighting up the NFL. Much like the Patriots this season, the Steelers were a longtime NFL powerhouse in search of a reset, coming off a rare 6-10 season and starting their rebuild with a first-round franchise quarterback. While Jones had to wait to be the fourth quarterback taken this year, Roethlisberger was the third QB in his first round, the 11th pick behind Eli Manning at No. 1 and Philip Rivers at No. 4. Roethlisberger is the last man standing, though, with Manning and Rivers retired.

This could be it for longtime Patriots foil Ben Roethlisberger. Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Unlike Jones, Big Ben wasn’t named starter for Week 1, but he was there by Week 3 after veteran Tommy Maddox was injured. Roethlisberger went on a historic rookie run, winning 13 straight as a starter (including all six of his road games) as PIttsburgh went 15-1 overall and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He didn’t finish the job — remember, no rookie quarterback has ever even started a Super Bowl, never mind win one — thwarted as he was by Tom Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Jones and the Patriots will try to do Roethlisberger one better, but as their story begins, the end of his is captivating.

Here are some other stories I’m looking forward to watching:

▪ Speaking of older quarterbacks, the 44-year-old ageless wonder in Tampa has given us little reason to question his longevity, but still, I can’t help but wonder about the wisdom of having Brady throw 51 times last Sunday against Atlanta. Sure, the Buccaneers wanted to keep their groove going, and yes, Brady has permanent residence in the Falcons’ heads, and yes again, it was a late push last season that set up their Super Bowl run. But he’s still the NFL’s oldest active player, even if he doesn’t show it. A little caution might be wise.

▪ Speaking of Brady, the question of who will emerge from the NFC is up in the air. And it’s fantastic. No wonder the NFL’s ratings have rebounded so much from the years of COVID, social unrest, and the post-Kaepernick world, when so many threatened so stop watching. The week-in, week-out drama and unpredictability has made for great viewing. With Tampa Bay, along with Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers, vying with an upstart such as Kyler Murray and Arizona, these last five weeks promise to be great. Throw in the Cowboys and Rams and it’s anyone’s game. Monday night’s Rams/Cardinals showdown should be great.

▪ Speaking of the Rams, the chemistry experiment under coach Sean McVay is another interesting case study, particularly as it seems to contrast what has been going so well with these Patriots. As colleague Ben Volin wrote during the week, the Patriots’ locker room has jelled incredibly well. The jury is still out on the Rams, with their in-season additions of stars Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., along with their offseason QB swap of Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff.

▪ Speaking of quarterbacks, they always make for great stories. None is more interesting than the fate of Gardner Minshew, who was able to lead the Eagles to victory last Sunday but doesn’t seem any real threat to prized young incumbent Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have to have learned something from how badly they botched the Carson Wentz to Nick Foles to Wentz to Foles to nothing debacle, don’t they? But Minshew is legit. Maybe he’s the next coming of everybody’s favorite journeyman who’s actually a really good starter, Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Hurts is the guy, and with the NFC East so wide open and the potential for two playoff berths to come out of the division, he’ll be back as soon as he’s healthy.

▪ Speaking of playoffs, we soon find out if the new 17-game schedule will have any negligible impact on the postseason, in quality of play, in frequency of injuries, or even in fan interest. I’ll never be a fan of making the season longer, given the brutal nature of football to begin with and the constant impact of injury, and of course knowing that it’s driven solely by owners who want to make more money, but it’s here to stay, with a one-week-later Super Bowl to match.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.