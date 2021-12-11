In a nostalgic meeting of former Big East basketball rivals, Georgetown upends Syracuse

Mohammed finished with game highs of 23 points - 20 of which came in the second half - and 13 rebounds in addition to five assists, two blocks and two steals. The five-star recruit assisted on the decisive basket, passing to Kaiden Rice for a three-pointer that put Georgetown ahead to stay, 75-73, with 1:11 to play at Capital One Arena.

WASHINGTON ― On a nostalgia-infused Saturday afternoon that began with a tribute to late Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr., the Hoyas rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit behind freshman Aminu Mohammed to complete a rousing victory over Syracuse, 79-75, in a throwback to a bitter rivalry from the original Big East.

Advertisement

The Hoyas (5-4) collected their most meaningful triumph so far this season thanks also to buckling down defensively in the second half, limiting Syracuse (5-5) to 36.1 percent shooting, including 3 for 14 (21.4 percent) on three-pointers, and going 6 of 6 from the foul line down the stretch.

"It's great to beat Syracuse," said Coach Patrick Ewing, who starred as a player at Georgetown and participated in many memorable games against the Orange and Coach Jim Boeheim during the heyday of the Big East in the 1980s. "Coach Boeheim and I have been nemeses for a lot of years."

Ewing made a tactical decision in the second half that paid off handsomely, going with a smaller, quicker lineup to counter the Orange's vaunted zone defense. Instead of a post player handling the ball in the middle the zone, the Hoyas used a rotation of guards and forwards, leading to 56 percent shooting after halftime.

Guard Donald Carey scored 18 points and went 4 of 7 from behind the arc and 6 of 6 at the free throw line. Rice added 15 points, going 5 of 15 on three-pointers one game after setting the program record with 10 three-pointers in a 100-71 win against Maryland Baltimore County.

Advertisement

Georgetown attempted 10 more free throws than the Orange and owned a 38-31 advantage in rebounding, overcoming a 42-26 deficit on points in the paint and 11 turnovers, including seven in the second half.

Buddy Boeheim scored a team-high 17 points for the Orange, which closed the first half on a 13-6 run for a 44-34 lead at the break. Joe Girard III had 15 points, and Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider each scored a dozen in the latest installment of a series that dates from 1930.

"In the first half I had my chances, but I missed them," Mohammed said. "I was kind of mad at myself. Coming into the second half, my guys, they told me the middle was going to be open, and you've just got to make a play, so when I came in the second half, I was looking to make sure I converted every possession."

Georgetown dedicated the arena floor in honor of the late legendary Hoyas coach in a pregame ceremony with his name painted in blue in front of the scorer’s table. Last season John Thompson Jr. Court was named for the program architect following his passing in August, but family, friends and fans got to be part of the ceremony this time.

Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim watched the proceedings standing in front of his bench, smiling as video footage of Thompson aired on the arena scoreboard above.

Advertisement

Thompson and Boeheim were contentious rivals as they each helped shape the first incarnation of the Big East into one of the premier college basketball conferences in the country, culminating in three teams from the Big East reaching the Final Four in 1985.

Georgetown's athletic department also received the inaugural John Thompson Jr. Award during a halftime presentation that included Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman. The award is to be presented annually to the Big East athletic department that best represents the ideals of Thompson.

“John is the Georgetown program,” Boeheim said. “His leadership and coaching ability were at the highest level. We have a great rivalry, and he was a big part of it. The greatest games I’ve been a part of are Georgetown-Syracuse.”