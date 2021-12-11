Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has regression in surgically repaired right foot

Zion Williamson has experienced a “regression” in his surgically repaired right foot, further delaying the Pelicans star forward’s long-awaited return to the court. “After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal,” the Pelicans said in a statement released Saturday after the team practiced. ”As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing.” This marks the second setback since Williamson was cleared in late November to participate in five-on-five practices at full speed. When he was scheduled to take part in his first full practice of the season on Dec. 2, the team announced that it wanted him to rest instead because of renewed foot soreness. At that time, first-year head coach Willie Green outlined the club’s decision to take a cautious approach and be patient with Williamson’s recovery, even as the Pelicans struggled to win without him in the lineup. “We’re talking about somebody’s career,” Green said. “Any time you’re dealing with that aspect of professional sports, that is important. That’s how we’re looking at this.” The Pelicans, who play Sunday night in San Antonio, have started this season 8-20 without Williamson. But since beginning 2-14, New Orleans has gone 6-6 in its past 12 contests . . . Former Atlanta Hawks owner Michael Gearon Sr ., whose love for the team was so great that he insisted he be paid only $1 annually when he served as an executive, has died. Michael Gearon Jr. told The Associated Press his father died on Nov. 22 from a brain herniation while surrounded by family in his Atlanta home. He was 87.

Oregon hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach, a person involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press. Oregon completed a deal with Lanning to replace Mario Cristobal, who was hired away by Miami earlier this week. The 35-year-old Lanning will be a first-time head coach with Oregon after spending the last four years at Georgia, the last three as defensive coordinator . . . Former Miami coach Manny Diaz was hired as defensive coordinator at Penn State less than a week after he was fired by the Hurricanes. Diaz replaces Brent Pry, who left Penn State after eight seasons as coaching the defense to become Virginia Tech’s head coach. Diaz, 47, was a longtime defensive coordinator, with stints at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Texas and Miami before becoming the Hurricanes’ head coach after the 2018 season. He went 21-15 leading Miami but was let go on Monday . . . TaMerik Williams rushed for 91 yards with two touchdowns and Cam Miller rushed for another as second-seeded North Dakota State used a powerful ground game to amass 279 rushing yards and four touchdowns to eliminate seventh-seeded East Tennessee State, 27-3, in the FCS quarterfinals in Fargo, N.D. The Bison (12-1) will host second-ranked and No. 3 seed James Madison in the semifinal round Dec, 17-18 . . . Isaiah Davis ran for three touchdowns, Chris Oladokun and Jaxon Janke combined for two scores and South Dakota State used a big second half to defeat fifth-seeded Villanova, 35-21, in the FCS quarterfinals in Philadelphia. The Jackrabbits (11-3), the only unseeded team to reach the quarterfinals, will play the winner of top-seeded Sam Houston and eighth-seed Montana State in next week’s semifinals.

College basketball

Tulane shuts down men’s team after outbreak

Tulane temporarily shut down its men’s basketball team because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The university did not specify how many players or members of the coaching staff tested positive for the coronavirus to cancel upcoming games against Texas A&M on Dec. 14 and Grambling State on Dec. 18 . . . R.J. Cole scored 15 points and No. 15 Connecticut surged midway through the second half to beat St. Bonaventure, 74-64, in Newark, N.J. Akok Akok added 12 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for UConn (8-1) . . . Nick Hopkins scored 17 points and Anthony Gaines added 14 points and six assists as the Siena men’s basketball team (4-6) handed Holy Cross its fifth consecutive loss, 72-59, in Worcester. Gerrale Gates led the Crusaders (2-9) with 19 points and 13 rebounds while Judson Martindale added 14 points and Kyrell Luc 13 points . . . Noah Horchler tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Providence men to a 68-53 win over Central Connecticut in Providence, R.I. A.J. Reeves had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Justin Minaya added 14 points for the Friars (10-1), who won their fifth straight game.

Golf

Marc Leishman-Jason Day lead QBE Shootout

Marc Leishman holed out for eagle for the second straight day as he and Jason Day posted an 8-under 64 in the modified alternate shot format Saturday to build a three-shot lead in the QBE Shootout. Leishman made eagle on the 10th hole during the scramble in the first round. This time, he holed out from 96 yards on the par-4 seventh hole to give the Australian duo command of the unofficial event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. Defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar, were tied for second at 66 with Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, and Billy Horschel and Sam Burns.

Miscellany

Knee issue ends career of Stars goalie Ben Bishop

Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee, general manager Jim Nill said. The Stars recalled Bishop from a conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars of the AHL after he allowed eight goals on 34 shots in his only game. The 35-year-old was placed on long-term injured reserve and is set to talk to reporters Tuesday. Bishop’s $29.5 million, six-year contract runs through the 2022-23 season. Dallas signed Bishop, a former University of Maine standout, after acquiring him from the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in 2017 . . . The Dorchester Eagles were defeated by Florida’s Pine Hills Trojans, 31-8, in the Division 1 14-and-under Pop Warner Super Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Eagles (14-1), who were ranked No. 2 in the nation after winning the New England regionals and two national tournament games to reach the Super Bowl, were trying to become the first Massachusetts team in any age or weight category to win a Pop Warner national title . . . Dave Campbell, founder of the Texas Football preview magazine that became a fixture in the football-crazy Lone Star State, died Friday night at his home in Waco, said Greg Tepper, the magazine’s managing editor. He was 96.