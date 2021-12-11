South African COVID hospitalizations at 5,434, 7.5 percent in ICU

(Bloomberg) -- South African hospitals have 5,434 Covid-19 patients of which 7.5% are in intensive care units, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a report on Saturday.

Of the 406 people in ICU, 148 are on ventilators, the institute said. Over 2,500 of the admissions are in Gauteng, the province that includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The numbers compare with the 5,344 who were in the hospital a day earlier, with 7.6% of those in ICU.