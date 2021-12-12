Billie Eilish brought the holiday cheer to ‘SNL’ as host and performer

Eilish had moments of honesty in her opening, describing her years growing up in the industry where she often felt judged. The songwriter has been known to wear baggy clothes or sport bright green hair until recently, when her looks became more sophisticated.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was in the Christmas spirit for her opening monologue, wearing a festive outfit she called her “Mrs. Claus going to the club” dress.

‘Tis the season of singer Billie Eilish taking over Saturday Night Live by not only performing, but hosting as well.

“If you don’t know me for my music, you may know me for my hair or my clothes,” she said.

Advertisement

She also joked about her family dynamics, growing up as a singer in a household of actors, and even brought her mother, whom she called her “best friend” up on stage at one point.

The 19-year-old, who first gained attention in her early teens, told the audience that her birthday is next week and that she wants people to start looking at her as an adult.

“I’m actually really excited to get older because I am just now starting to understand who I actually am as a person,” she said.

Talking about teen stardom, she added, “the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is that people just decide that everything you say, and do, and look like, is who you are forever” and threw in a joke about Weekend Update Colin Joost for good measure.

The pop star brought the fun in several sketches. In one, Eilish played a nurse twerking for a Tik-Tok video spoof.

In another skit, fellow pop star Miley Cyrus made an appearance.

Eilish then acted in the skit a “Lonely Christmas Ad,” where she invited a lonely neighbor to dinner by holding up handwritten notes from her window. She then quickly realizes the elderly woman who comedian Kate McKinnon plays is creepy, as the notes she writes get increasingly bizarre.

Advertisement

Next week, actor Paul Rudd will close out SNL’s calendar year with musical guest Charli XCX.

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.