Megan Thee Stallion graduated from college Saturday, and the outpouring of support was real

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion can now add graduate to her list of accolades. On Saturday, Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, walked across the stage at Texas Southern University’s 2021 Winter Commencement Ceremony.

Fans, classmates, and family members all cheered for Stallion as her name was called. The 26-year-old had put college on hold as her music career blossomed, but resumed her pursuit of a degree a couple years ago. In past interviews, the Houston native said she was motivated to finish college for her mother, who passed away in 2019.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will also receive the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award on Sunday, which recognizes individuals for their outstanding achievements in the community.









