Megan Thee Stallion graduated from college Saturday, and the outpouring of support was real

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion can now add graduate to her list of accolades. On Saturday, Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, walked across the stage at Texas Southern University’s 2021 Winter Commencement Ceremony.
TSU is a historically Black university where the “Savage” rapper earned her degree in health administration. Stallion posted on her social media, saying, “I know my parents are looking down on me so proud.”
Fans, classmates, and family members all cheered for Stallion as her name was called. The 26-year-old had put college on hold as her music career blossomed, but resumed her pursuit of a degree a couple years ago. In past interviews, the Houston native said she was motivated to finish college for her mother, who passed away in 2019.
The three-time Grammy Award winner will also receive the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award on Sunday, which recognizes individuals for their outstanding achievements in the community.
I’m so proud of Meg. I hope everyone gave in to the African American urge to cheer loudly when your person’s name is called despite the school requesting all applause be held until the end. pic.twitter.com/ZO0kCTU3Rw— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) December 11, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion walks in with the other graduates of the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences #MeganTheeGraduate pic.twitter.com/Q25Rc9TMOS— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 11, 2021
TSU’s 13th President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young with one of our newest graduates, Megan Pete aka Megan Thee Stallion. #TSUProud #megantheestallion #tsugrad21 pic.twitter.com/K1VuoD4gh1— Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) December 11, 2021
