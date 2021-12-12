Firefighters respond to house fire, lightning strike in Georgetown

The first call came at 11:48 a.m., for a report of a fire at 12 Canterbury Drive. Arriving crews found “fire coming out of a vent in front of the home,” the department said in a statement.

Firefighters responded within 25 minutes to a house fire and a lightning strike at another house, testing firefighters and fire crews from other towns that provided mutual assistance, the department said in a statement.

The unusually warm and wet weather on Saturday that brought reports of lightning and heavy rain to parts of Massachusetts was particularly challenging in Georgetown.

Crews found a fire inside the house in a basement utility closet, which was quickly knocked down, firefighters said.

While crews remained on scene at Canterbury Drive, the fire departments that were providing mutual aid responded to a report of a lightning strike at 12:12 p.m., according to the statement.

The strike, which happened outside of a home at 11 Silver Mine Lane, blew fuses but did not cause a fire inside the home, the fire department said.

There were no injuries reported with the fire or the lightning strike, the statement said.

The fire on Canterbury Drive was declared under control at 12:32 p.m., the fire department said. Those living inside the home were displaced as a result of the flames.

The cause remains unknown, the fire department said, adding that the state fire marshal’s office joined in on the investigation.

The dueling incidents occurred amid reports of thunderstorms and heavy rain around noon Saturday across there North Shore and Merrimack Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.

A thunderstorm reported shortly before noon in Beverly ended at 12:06 p.m., said William Babcock, a meteorologist with the service.

Just minutes later, in Lawrence, thunderstorms were reported within a 10-mile radius, an area that includes Georgetown. There was heavy rain and lightning in the “distant east,” Babcock said.

Fire departments that provided mutual aid include Newbury, Groveland, Newburyport, West Newbury, Rowley, and Boxford, according to the statement.

Georgetown firefighters also responded at about 12:23 p.m. to a medical call on Pond Street, the fire department said.

“I would like to express our thanks to our mutual aid partners, who we know we can rely on when multiple incidents occur,” said Georgetown Fire Acting Chief Chuck Savage. “The crew of Engine 2 demonstrated the importance of quick response times as they prevented a basement fire from spreading, and the mutual aid system came through for Georgetown when it was needed.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.