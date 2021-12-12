Funeral services announced for Saugus correctional officer who died from COVID-19

Anthony J. Pasquarello, a 15-year veteran of the department, died Thursday and was honored during a candlelight vigil outside the Middleton correctional facility on Friday. Mourners remembered Pasquarello as a dedicated worker and family man.

A 37-year-old correctional officer from Saugus who died last week due to complications from COVID-19 will be laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield following a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church on Tuesday, according to an obituary published on Saturday.

Correctional Officer Anthony J. Pasquarello, of Saugus, died due to complications from COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Pasquarello leaves behind his 6-year-old son, Vincent, and his fiancée, Rio Joyce Mendoza. An online fund-raising page created for his family had nearly $37,000 in donations as of late Saturday night.

Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said Friday that Pasquarello was not vaccinated for the coronavirus and his family hopes their loss will encourage others to get vaccinated.

“They just hope that other people can get educated, with his case,” Coppinger said. “Anthony was a 37-year-old guy, no preexisting medical issues, he worked out routinely, was in great shape, healthy lifestyle.”

“He caught COVID and the worst happened,” he continued. “They hope other people will just look at it saying, ‘This COVID could happen to anybody.’ "

Visitation hours for friends and family will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield, according to the obituary. Tuesday’s Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to the Vincent J. Pasquarello Trust, c/o North Shore Bank, 1 Hamilton St., Saugus, MA, 01906.

