Man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dorchester

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dorchester last summer, Boston police said Sunday.

Omara Shears was arrested Friday on a murder warrant issued out of Dorchester District Court, police said in a statement.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road when a person was reported stabbed on August 28, at 9:21 a.m., police said. When they arrived they found Javare Sommerville, 17 of Providence, R.I., suffering from a stab wound.