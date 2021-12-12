Man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dorchester

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dorchester last summer, Boston police said Sunday.
Omara Shears was arrested Friday on a murder warrant issued out of Dorchester District Court, police said in a statement.
Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road when a person was reported stabbed on August 28, at 9:21 a.m., police said. When they arrived they found Javare Sommerville, 17 of Providence, R.I., suffering from a stab wound.
Sommerville was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Shears is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
The incident is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.
