Man charged with murder in fatal September shooting in Jamaica Plain

A man was extradited from Maryland to Massachusetts on Sunday to face murder and gun charges in the fatal September shooting of Arthur Miles in Jamaica Plain, police said in a statement.
Saquon Moore, 32, was arrested in Maryland on Nov. 17 on a warrant for murder out of West Roxbury District Court, where he will be arraigned on charges that also include carrying a firearm without a license and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.
Miles, 34, died at a local hospital after officers found him suffering from gunshot wounds near 3108 Washington St. in Egleston Square on the afternoon of Sept. 8, police said.
Miles had parked his car outside his apartment at 3115 Washington St. when a masked man ran up to his car and fired several shots into the vehicle before fleeing the scene, residents who witnessed the shooting told the Globe in September.
Miles stumbled out of his car and crossed Washington Street in search of help before he collapsed on the sidewalk outside of a cell phone store, witnesses said.
