Man charged with murder in fatal September shooting in Jamaica Plain

A man was extradited from Maryland to Massachusetts on Sunday to face murder and gun charges in the fatal September shooting of Arthur Miles in Jamaica Plain, police said in a statement.

Saquon Moore, 32, was arrested in Maryland on Nov. 17 on a warrant for murder out of West Roxbury District Court, where he will be arraigned on charges that also include carrying a firearm without a license and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

Miles, 34, died at a local hospital after officers found him suffering from gunshot wounds near 3108 Washington St. in Egleston Square on the afternoon of Sept. 8, police said.