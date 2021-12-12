Massachusetts ‘ready to support’ recovery efforts in South, Midwest following devastating tornadoes

Massachusetts is ready to send aid to Southern and Midwestern states after tornadoes ripped through the area, killing dozens across five states, Governor Charlie Baker said this weekend, while expressing his condolences to those affected.
The commonwealth “stands ready to support the response and recovery in these states,” Baker tweeted Saturday afternoon. A spokesman for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said the agency “continues to monitor assistance requests” from Tennessee, Kentucky, and other states impacted by the tornadoes.
MEMA “will offer to assist if appropriate resources are available to deploy from within Massachusetts,” according to the spokesman.” But, the state has not deployed resources yet, he said.
Baker also offered his condolences to those in the path of the tornadoes.
“My thoughts are with all those impacted by last night’s devastating storms in several states,” the governor wrote.
The death toll following the tornadoes has been rising, with the New York Times reporting Sunday morning that at least 90 people were killed, 80 of which were in Kentucky. The storms also caused extensive damage throughout Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri overnight Friday.
On Sunday morning, rescuers across the area continued to dig through wreckage in attempts to find missing people.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.