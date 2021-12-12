Massachusetts ‘ready to support’ recovery efforts in South, Midwest following devastating tornadoes

Massachusetts is ready to send aid to Southern and Midwestern states after tornadoes ripped through the area, killing dozens across five states, Governor Charlie Baker said this weekend, while expressing his condolences to those affected.

The commonwealth “stands ready to support the response and recovery in these states,” Baker tweeted Saturday afternoon. A spokesman for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said the agency “continues to monitor assistance requests” from Tennessee, Kentucky, and other states impacted by the tornadoes.

MEMA “will offer to assist if appropriate resources are available to deploy from within Massachusetts,” according to the spokesman.” But, the state has not deployed resources yet, he said.