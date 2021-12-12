Officials investigate homicide in Saugus

Police responded to the area of 44 Collins Ave. in Saugus on Saturday night, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, in a statement.

Saugus police and the Essex district attorney’s office are investigating a homicide on Collins Avenue, officials said.

“This is an active investigation and when further information becomes available, it will be released,” Kimball wrote in the statement.

A spokesman for Saugus police said the department was not releasing any additional information.

