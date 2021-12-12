fb-pixel Skip to main content

Officials investigate homicide in Saugus

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated December 12, 2021, 1 hour ago

Saugus police and the Essex district attorney’s office are investigating a homicide on Collins Avenue, officials said.

Police responded to the area of 44 Collins Ave. in Saugus on Saturday night, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, in a statement.

“This is an active investigation and when further information becomes available, it will be released,” Kimball wrote in the statement.

A spokesman for Saugus police said the department was not releasing any additional information.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

