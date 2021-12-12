Remains found near Wakefield Memorial High School identified as those of man who went missing in May 2020

Patrick Shea was last seen on May 6, 2020, near his Main Street home in Wakefield and had recently shown signs of “confusion and disorientation,” according to a missing-person flier posted on the Wakefield Police Department Facebook page on May 12 last year. Police wrote in a post later that day that a State Police helicopter was flying over Wakefield to assist in the search, but Shea was not found.

Skeletal remains found near Wakefield Memorial High School on Tuesday have been identified as those of a 66-year-old Wakefield man who went missing in May 2020, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

The remains found near Wakefield Memorial High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, were identified as those of Patrick Shea, 66, who was reported missing on May 6, 2020, according to the Middlesex district attorney's office.

On Tuesday, a survey crew working in the area of the high school found the remains about 11 a.m., Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory said in a statement. The remains were located in a wooded wetlands area between the high school tennis courts and Rivers Lane.

In the days after Shea disappeared, his niece, Shannah Lew, wrote a Facebook post where she urged residents in the area to check around their the properties for her uncle, who “may be confused or disoriented and he needs his medicine,” she wrote on May 17, 2020.

“Maybe he was cold and got into someone’s shed, garage, or any other area and if you see something call Wakefield police immediately!” she wrote.

