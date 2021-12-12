Shooting in Elmhurst neighborhood of Providence leaves one man dead

Lapatin said a press conference will be held sometime on Monday morning where more details will be released. The shooting marked the city’s 23rd homicide this year.

The man, who has not yet been named by police, was shot outside of a home at 89 Huxley Ave. around 10 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital, Major David Lapatin told the Globe.

“My heart is breaking for the victim, their family, and our community as a whole. Tragedies like this shake our community and our city, and I know that these crimes do not represent who we are here in Providence,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in a statement Sunday. “The availability of guns and the amount of firepower on our streets is simply unacceptable.”

Lapatin said a weapon has not been found, but that police have located several shell casings.

“Too many guns are on our streets. Too many young people are dying senselessly from gun violence. I’m committed to giving Providence Police the resources they need for this investigation,” said Council President John J. Igliozzi, who represents Ward 7, on Sunday.

Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, who represents Ward 5 in Providence, said the city’s police force must be strengthened through recruitment and training. “We need more officers on the streets,” she said.

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune of Ward 3, who is running for mayor, said as the city grapples with another murder during a “season that is supposed to be filled with joy and celebration,” she called on her colleagues in government, public safety officials, and community members to “put an end to this senseless violence.”

“This is an issue that affects not only Providence, but our entire state. As we approach 2022, I hope we can work within communities to take a restorative approach to these issues,” said LaFortune. “We must keep working for the those who have lost a son, brother, husband, or friend; not just last night, but every time a family has faced tragedy like this in our city.”

