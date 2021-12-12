The world’s woes reach the ear of Globe Santa

The world can be a harsh place, and even Globe Santa feels the impact of global tensions.

Ethnic conflicts, human rights violations, acts of terrorism — Greater Boston is a haven for countless refugees fleeing such turbulence and their letters to Globe Santa tell distressing stories.

A mother of two from Turkey writes that she was forced to leave her husband when she came to America a year ago with her children. He has a doctorate in art from an American university, she said, and was an associate professor at a Turkish university.

“But the Erdogan government in Turkey did him an injustice,” she wrote. “He was fired from his job and [they] confiscated all our property. I took refuge in America with my children.”

She reports that her children are safe and happy here. Still, her family is torn apart, and she says she would be very grateful if Globe Santa can help them.

“I hope my husband will come as soon as possible and we can live here as a happy family and continue our lives as people by being useful to this beautiful land. I want my children to grow up as individuals who respect human rights, [and] are successful and beneficial to America.”

In a separate note, her 12-year-old son said: “Thank you so much Santa Claus. Please wake me up when you come to my house. I will give you hot chocolate. I love you.”

A mother of two girls, ages 3 and 11, writes about the lingering trauma in her family from their earlier lives in Syria as a consequence of attacks by the Islamic State.

“All of you know by now … the tragedy that happened to us by ISIS,” she writes. “My daughter is still terrified by any noise due to the attack and now she is being treated by a therapist for a war traumatic disorder.

“This year will be our third year with you ” she writes to Globe Santa. “I can’t thank you enough for the gifts you have been sending us. God bless this country.”

Another family is here from Syria because they are trying to save the life of their child.

“I left Syria with my family for a visit to the USA,” a father of three writes. “While we were here my wife gave birth to twin boys. [One] has a life-threatening liver condition. There is no treatment for him in Syria. We are thankful to remain in the USA where treatment is available.”

For more than a year the family lived in homeless shelters, and they’ve applied for temporary protective status.

“Until that is granted I am not permitted to work,” he writes. “So we have very little to live on and what we have goes for food and electricity and our son’s medicine. I have absolutely no money to buy holiday gifts for our children. If Globe Santa could do that, we would all be so grateful.”

There is a kind of poetry in the letters from many of these parents who may have to struggle for the right word in English, yet are still able to express their sentiments in a soulful way.

A father writes that his children are quickly learning English, and they are proud to live in a wonderful town. “We share in our community activities and we support each other because we come from different cultures but we have to be one hand as we are living together,” he writes. “My kids wait every year for your gift, Santa.”

This is the first letter to Globe Santa from the parent of a 10-year-old girl new to this country with has no relatives here and few friends

“I’d like to ask Globe Santa to help my family make [my daughter] more delighted and joyful on Christmas eve,” writes the girl’s parent. “Thanks to your organization, thousands of children are happier and believe that dreams can came true.”

