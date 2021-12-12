Officials halt search for woman who went overboard on Carnival cruise ship

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

Authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday pending additional information, Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton said Sunday.

The woman in her mid-20s was reported to have gone overboard early Saturday, he said.