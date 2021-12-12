From 50 years ago to now, he can see same trouble spots in Quincy schools over racial bias

I was born and raised in Quincy and graduated high school in 1971. Racism then was overt among my peers. The n-word flew around frequently, and there were virtually no people of color among us in those days. (I was, in effect, in the minority, since I was raised Protestant in an Irish-Catholic neighborhood.) And, as it still is, racism was taught in the homes and enabled in the classroom.

Re “Facing racism and fighting back: Quincy high schoolers pushing officials to do more to combat bias” (Page A1, Dec. 5): It’s sad to see that such racism still exists in Quincy but heartening to learn that perhaps something will finally be done to help end it.

Thankfully, and crucially, my parents taught and raised me to be tolerant, accepting, and nonjudgmental.

Like Tayla Mayo, a parent quoted in Naomi Martin’s article, I too “believe the school can change if they want to, but it’ll take a lot pushing,” and I agree with Mayo that “we cannot afford to give up.”

The article shows that there is such a path. I would suggest bringing divergent parties together so that they can talk things out and discover, just as I did when I left Quincy, that people are people no matter where you go or where they are from, and that given a chance, most everyone can see eye to eye and learn to live in peace together.

I wish all the students of this generation the best of luck in finally making that happen.

Rick Cutler

West Barnstable