Move to eliminate transit fares is growing

We commend Mayor Michelle Wu’s leadership and the Boston City Council’s vote to make three MBTA bus lines fare-free for two years ( “Council OK’s $8m to make 3 MBTA bus lines fare-free,” Metro, Dec. 2). For years, high transit costs have burdened low-income families while our outdated infrastructure and traffic congestion have affected public health and driven commuters and businesses out of the Boston area. For Massachusetts businesses and workers to thrive — as the pandemic persists and beyond — we need to rethink our approach to accessible and affordable public transit, and this pilot program is a good start.

Alleviating the ever-rising cost of subway, bus, and rail travel for commuters would make it possible for more people and communities to make use of public transit — a transition that is essential if we are going to improve Boston’s notorious congestion. We should embrace the expansion and potential of fare-free programs, and explore new approaches to our public infrastructure that can create a more vibrant and resilient Commonwealth.

Jennifer Benson

President

Alliance for Business Leadership

Boston

The writer is a former Massachusetts state representative.





Her research with LA fare-free program gives her pause

I agree with the sentiment that we should encourage more people to use public transit, but fare-free transit is not the winning ticket (“Free transit is going places,” Yvonne Abraham, Metro, Dec. 5). If anything, fare-free transit would slow down boarding and bog down the system. I ran a pilot fare-free program in Los Angeles called BruinGo, and while free fares made for a good headline, we ended it after one year.

My research found that the new fare-free riders were drawn from nonvehicle modes such as bicycles and walking. Anecdotally, the time to travel increased with more riders on the bus.

Fare-free transit does not attract people who own cars for two reasons: First, they value travel time and convenience over cost. Second, even when they choose public transit, vehicle owners carry the fixed expense of registration fees and insurance plus depreciation. Fare-free transit does not ameliorate those costs. We already have fare-free Silver Line service leaving Logan Airport, but the parking lots and rideshare services remain busy.

Jane Gould

Cambridge





Even when it’s ‘free,’ someone has to pay for it

It would be a positive change if the Globe headline writers, reporters, and columnists adjusted their writing style to say “no charge” instead of “free” when referring to public services such as bus routes. The MBTA routes that will not charge riders will be subsidized by other routes and taxpayers. They are not free.

Charles H. Gessner

Marblehead