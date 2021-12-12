That fact goes unheard in Republican-led state legislatures. With more than 100 new bills proposed and numerous laws passed to erase LGBTQ rights, especially for trans and gender nonconforming people, the Human Rights Campaign dubbed 2021 “the worst year for anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent history.”

“This murder and the other senseless slayings of trans folks must be contextualized within the anti-trans rhetoric and actions taken by too many,” read a statement the center posted on Facebook. “It is 2021 and we must understand that trans rights are human rights.”

After Dominique Lucious was murdered in April, GLO Center , which serves the LGBTQ+ community in Springfield, Mo., where she lived, both mourned Lucious and condemned the pernicious climate that may have led to her death.

It’s not a coincidence that this has also been the most deadly year ever for anti-trans and gender nonconforming violence. At least 50 people — disproportionately Black trans women — have been murdered. Anti-trans legislation doesn’t only rob people of their rights. It deems them a threat and obscures their humanity. And it may be costing them their lives.

This month, I’m devoting several of my columns to memorializing trans and gender nonconforming people lost to violence in 2021.

Diamond Kyree Sanders, 23, on March 3 in Cincinnati: On what would be her last Thanksgiving gathering with family, Sanders thanked them for accepting her as transgender. On the Preston Charles Funeral Home’s tribute wall that accompanied Sanders’s obituary, a grieving friend wrote, “No one should ever be taken from this world because of who they are.”

Rayanna Pardo, 26, on March 17 in Los Angeles: At a candlelight vigil for Pardo, her family found some solace with those who showed up to honor her memory. Bamby Salcedo, president of the TransLatin@ Coalition, called Pardo “a beautiful young person.” Armando Rangel Jr., Pardo’s brother, said: “Everybody should just love everybody. At the end of the day that’s all we have, is one another.”

Aidelen Evans, 24, on March 18 in Port Arthur, Texas: Joy Griffin, Evans’s mother, said: “My child was loving. My child was very happy. My child lived in her truth every day.” To honor Evans, Griffin hopes to launch Aidelen’s Angels, a support group for parents who have lost children to violence.

Jaida Peterson, 29, on April 4 in Charlotte, N.C.: Tawanda Barnett, who grew up with Peterson, said she was “my first best friend and first person I could ever talk to.” At a vigil for her daughter, Mary Peterson said: “She was somebody. She was a person. She was my child.”

Dominique Lucious, 26, on April 8 in Springfield, Mo.: Ciara Williams, a cousin, said Lucious was more like a sibling to her. “We were both homeless at a point in our lives when we were younger. She made sure I had somewhere warm to stay, even if she didn’t. She had a very good heart.”

Remy Fennell, 28, on April 15 in Charlotte, N.C.: A cosmetology-school graduate and gifted hair stylist, Fennell was known as “Remy Kreations” among her devoted clients. “She wanted to make her dreams come true,” Barbara Prescott, Fennell’s godsister, said. “She wanted to own her own shop. She even had her own products that she was trying to come up with.”

Tiara Banks, 24, on April 21 in Chicago: “At just 24 years old, Tiara had her whole entire life ahead of her and, instead, we are remembering her because of the ongoing fatal violence against transgender people,” said Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Human Rights Campaign’s Transgender Justice Initiative.

Natalia Smüt, 24, on April 23 in Milpitas, Calif.: Smüt was a popular drag artist in San Jose’s LGBTQ community. Sera Fernando, a friend, said “Natalia is so brave, so courageous for living in her authenticity. How is it possible that someone [was] as brave and courageous as her — how do we not protect that?”

Iris Santos, 22, on April 23 in Houston: Santos’s love of theater began when she was a child. Both onstage and backstage, she participated in numerous school productions. “She wanted to go to Hollywood,” Maria Carreon, her mother, said. “She kept dreaming all the time and [believed] that no one can take away your dreams.”

Tiffany Thomas, 38, on April 24 in Dallas: To her friends, Thomas was the kind of person who “stayed laughing” and made sure everyone in her presence felt the same joy. She is remembered as someone who was “funny” and “had a big heart.”

Keri Washington, 49, on May 1 in Clearwater, Fla.: Those who knew Washington best called her by her nickname “Bobo.” Kathleen Beckman, a Clearwater city council member, said: “The murder of Keri Washington is shocking and horrific. We must stand together against senseless acts of violence. Ignorance of a person’s humanity breeds hate.”

