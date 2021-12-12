Smarter steps to make air travel safer

Implementing a vaccine mandate for all air travelers would serve several important purposes. For starters, it would reduce the risk of air-travel-related COVID-19 transmission. Although the actual in-flight risk isn’t huge, given the much-improved air circulation systems on aircraft, passengers are often grouped closely together on the jetway as they board their flight. Further, a vaccine mandate would markedly reduce the number of unvaccinated travelers at airports across the country.

Currently, there are no vaccine mandates for domestic flights in this country. And though proof of vaccination is required for non-US citizens flying into the country, US citizens and nationals can renter unvaccinated.

With the coronavirus regularly morphing into new variants, and the holiday season upon us, it’s time for a set of air-travel policies durable enough to work despite variations in COVID-19 transmissibility and severity. The best solution would be a vaccine requirement for all air travel, whether domestic or international.

An air-travel mandate would also be an important tool in the effort to get as many Americans as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible. As we’ve seen with previous mandates, when people need to get inoculated for reasons of work or access to desired services, they usually do so, regardless of their past declarations.

Such a mandate “would appeal logically and seem reasonable to the public, is easily enforceable, and would get a bunch of people vaccinated,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “It is another slice in the mandate pile or pie.”

Canada has just instituted such a policy, and not just for air travel but for train trips as well. Unfortunately, that’s apparently an (air)bridge too far for the Biden administration, despite public support for the administration’s other vaccine mandates. Faced with the uncertainty about the severity of the more transmissible Omicron variant, the administration has opted instead to take a couple of half steps. It has extended the federal mask mandate for public travel through March 18 of next year and shortened to one day the period within which an incoming international air traveler must have received a negative result on a COVID test.

At the very least, Biden should extend that 24-hour testing requirement to all domestic air travel. Doing so would also give the administration a roundabout way to encourage vaccinations. How? By exempting passengers who have gotten vaccinated and had a booster shot from that testing requirement.

For such a policy to work, however, health care practices, airports, and various air-travel-support services would have to offer the applicable tests, with a guarantee of a quick turnaround. That’s not an insuperable problem. Quick negative antigen tests are already widely available. Indeed, Logan Airport has several such testing sites. It would require some coordination of effort to ramp testing capacity up to the needed capacity, however.

For domestic flights, these policies should be enforced at an airport’s Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, where travelers’ boarding passes and identifications are inspected and their bags are scanned, rather than left to the airlines, as is the case with the vaccine mandate for foreign travelers boarding flights to the United States.

If the Biden administration declines to implement a broader air-travel mandate, an enterprising air carrier should take the lead and require that customers be vaccinated to board its flights.

Polling shows majority US support for a vaccine mandate for air travel. In one recent survey, three-fifths of US adults supported vaccine mandates for domestic flights, with 64 percent approving of the idea for international flights. Given that support, it seems likely that many passengers would pay extra for an all-vaccinated flight. The administration could develop a set of fiscal supports for an airline willing to take such an approach.

The Omicron variant, like the Delta mutation before it, demonstrates that the pandemic is unlikely simply to fade away in the near future. Instead, it seems likely to endure as a public health hazard that has to be managed over time. That will require developing policies that will work in the long run, and with varying degrees of COVID transmissibility and severity. Arriving at such a set of durable policies should be the administration’s goal.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.