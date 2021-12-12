Ask the Remodeler: Luck has run out on these shamrock shutters

Q. Hi, I have a 1930-ish Colonial in Boston. One of the attractions was the set of shutters with a shamrock cutout. After many years of multiple repairs, it is time to replace them completely. I have had trouble finding anyone who can replicate these. I would be grateful for suggestions.

A. You have shamrocks on your shutters, just like the James Michael Curley house on the Jamaicaway! There is a great company called New England Shutter Mills that can duplicate those. Good luck.

There is a water leak damaging this front entrance. Handout

Q. Our house is about 13 years old, and we had significant water damage in 2015 from ice dams. About one-third of our home’s interior had to be repaired. We replaced the front door because it was drafty, and the front steps needed to be reconstructed. There is leaking somewhere. You can see the water damage at the top of the door and door frame. I can’t tell where the water is coming from.

David

A. I think you have a door flashing problem. There should be a window or door cap that goes under the siding and is flashed against the wall. If any moisture backs up on top of the door casing, it should make its way under the siding or in your case, the stucco. One other possibility is that the water is coming in from the window or something else above the door and getting behind the siding/stucco. Properly installed flashing on the door would prevent it from leaking behind the trim.





Q. My family owns a roughly 1,200-square-foot one-story Cape with a finished attic and two bedrooms. We would like to do a down-to-the-studs remodel, but do not know where to start. We may want to raise the roof and make the attic a full-height floor, but we are having a hard time putting together a budget without knowing how much anything will cost. Do most contractors give us options when they do estimates, or do we go through an architect first? We are just kind of lost.

D.H.

A. My advice would be to find a qualified remodeler first who is capable of handling the scope of the project and helping you find the right architect. Some firms have architectural capacities in-house, and some partner with independent firms. Either way, it is key to have both on board from the beginning so the project is designed with the proper budget in mind. A good place to start is by contacting building and remodeling trade organizations to find qualified professionals in your area.

