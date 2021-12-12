Bump up the style in your rental with these 10 peel-and-stick wallpapers

Los Angeles-based artist Jen Peters created this hand-drawn cat print, “ Smitten Kitten ,” following the success of her “ Puppy Pile ” pattern. It’s playful but not babyish, making it perfect for an accent wall in a playroom where grownups hang out, too. Or, try it in an animal-loving children’s room. Better yet, line your little one’s closet with it; picking out an outfit that the kitties would love could help make morning dressing fun. Self-described cat ladies may even find these guys great company in the laundry room.

Temporary wallpaper has made great strides in recent years. It’s just as easy to put up as it is to peel off (if you follow the directions), making it ideal for renters or those simply averse to commitment. You can create a feature wall, put pattern on a door, line a closet or the back of a bookshelf, make a backsplash, define a space within a space, and even add architectural detail where there isn’t any. These 10 personality-filled patterns caught our eye for their overall versatility and upbeat vibes.

$40 (24 inches wide by 48 inches long at chasingpaper.com

If you dream of dining rooms with chinoiserie murals, but hand-painted papers by de Gournay and Gracie are out of your price range, consider playing around with “Eden” peel-and-place panels. For a wainscoting effect, paper the upper two-thirds of the wall. Another option is to treat the panels as artwork. Trim panels with peel-and-stick molding on either side of the bed. If pink doesn’t tickle your fancy, the design is also available in dramatic darks and easy-on-the-eyes neutrals.

$167 (28 inches wide by 120 inches long ) at dropitmodern.com

Indulge your girlish impulses with Anna Bond’s classic floral, “Garden Party.” It’s a little bit sweet, a little bit mod, and unapologetically pretty. Use it in a nursery or on the wall behind your desk for inspiration. Apply it to the wall behind your portable clothing rack to create a dressing area. We also love the burgundy and blush colorway reminiscent of a winter wedding. P.S. It’s a more fresh than frumpy take on grandmillennial style.

$65 (27 inches wide by 240 inches long) at riflepaperco.com

Just because the landlord didn’t invest in a backsplash doesn’t mean you can’t have the one of your dreams. Or, almost anyway. Unfurl a roll of “Mediterranean Tile” between the countertops and cabinets. This cement tile lookalike may even inspire you to perfect your paella. When this on-trend pattern starts to feel old, peel it off and move onto the next big thing.

$36.99 (20.5 inches wide by 198 inches long) at roomatesdecor.com

Calling all devotees of Dwell magazine. “Plywood Accent” can fulfill your dreams of tiny houses and Nordic escapes. Jonesing for Japandi? This is your paper. The overall pattern repeats every four sheets, so you’ll have some variation in your knots. For a rustic take, pair it with a Pendleton blanket in the bedroom or den. It would also be cute for a kid who can’t part with his or her toy toolbox. Finally, we’d like to give a shout-out to the maker, who grew up in Andover.

$80 (24 inches wide by 96 inches long) at simpleshapes.com

Lemons have been trending, but we prefer this “Peaches” paper to infuse instant warmth. Enliven an empty hallway or a linen closet, or use it as the backdrop for your bar cart. If said cart is pushed into a corner, use one length on each of the walls. And don’t forget to add greenery, even if it’s artificial.

$34 (20 inches wide by 198 inches long) at target.com

“Wiggle Room” by Bobby Berk will work anywhere, from a kid’s room to a bedroom to a living room calling out for personality. The “Queer Eye” designer’s bold brush strokes are at once energizing and soothing. Amp up the contrast with the crisp black and white version — we’d pair it with a patterned sofa for extra zing — or tone it down with a neutral for a Cali cool aesthetic.

$39.99 (20.5 inches wide by 198 inches long) at tempaper.com

Birch tree wallpaper is nothing new, but it remains beloved. When Cole & Son’s “Woods” isn’t in the budget, this “Birch Tree” peel-and-stick paper is a reasonable alternative. Perhaps not quite sophisticated enough for a primary bedroom, it would be adorable for the kids. And it’s certainly fitting for a mudroom, or just that little stretch of hall where you added a coat hook.

$37.49 (20.5 inches wide by 216 inches long) at wallpops.com

“Hollyhock” by Clare V. offers classic New England style that isn’t cliché, especially in navy and white. That said, it’s also available in a peppy red, a cheery yellow, and a preppy hunter green with pale pink accents that channels Palm Beach. The linear vine pattern is inspired by pieces in the handbag and accessories designer’s archives.

$58 (26 inches wide by 53 inches long) at wallshoppe.com

Architectural detail can now be yours. Whether you live in the city and dream of European castles or want to turn your fireplace into a true focal point, “Chateau Stone” has you (and your walls) covered. You could also use it to make that random bump-out seem intentional.

$65 (27 inches wide by 240 inches long) at yorkwallcoverings.com

