Chiefs find some offensive form in record-smashing rout of rival Raiders

Tyrann Mathieu had an interception and fumble recovery, Mike Hughes returned another fumble 23 yards for a touchdown, and the reigning AFC champion Chiefs built a 35-0 first-half lead before cruising to their sixth consecutive win.

Derek Gore’s 51-yard TD run with 7:19 left allowed Kansas City (9-4) to eclipse the largest margin of victory in a series that began in 1960 and has been played 126 times. The previous record was 35 points in 1964.

Patrick Mahomes threw his first two touchdown passes in nearly a month, Clyde Edwards-Helaire added two more scores on the ground, and the Chiefs forced five turnovers in rolling to a record-setting 48-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

Advertisement

They’ve won eight of their last nine against the Raiders (6-7), outscoring them, 89-23, in two meetings this season.

Derek Carr finished with 266 yards passing, much of it going to Hunter Renfrow, who caught 13 of 14 targets for 117 yards and a score. But Renfrow also had one of four fumbles for Las Vegas.

It was the sixth straight game that the much-maligned Chiefs defense held an opponent to 17 points or fewer, the biggest reason for their turnaround from a mediocre 3-4 team to Super Bowl contender. They held Josh Jacobs to 24 yards rushing and the Raiders to 293 yards of total offense.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid improved to 15-3 against the team’s most bitter rival. In doing so, the longtime Eagles coach joined Marty Schottenheimer and Hank Stram as the only coaches to win 100 games with Kansas City.

The Kansas City dominance began with the game’s first play, when Jacobs was shoved back about 3 yards and lost the ball in the process. Hughes alertly picked it up and waltzed 23 yards to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

Advertisement

The real onslaught began a few minutes later.

Mahomes capped a five-play, 80-yard drive with a 23-yard pass to Darrel Williams, the first touchdown pass thrown by him since the last of his five in mid-November in Las Vegas. After a quick punt, he marched the Chiefs another 80 yards in seven plays, and Edwards-Helaire scooted into the end zone to make it 21-0.

Then Mathieu, the Chiefs’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, was there to pick off Carr when his pass slipped through Foster Moreau’s hands. The Chiefs needed a mere nine plays before Mahomes hit Josh Gordon in the end zone. It was the first TD scored by the oft-troubled wide receiver since Sept. 8, 2019, when he caught a pass from Tom Brady for New England in a game against Pittsburgh.

On the next drive, Mathieu was in the right spot when Renfrow coughed up the ball for the Raiders’ third turnover of the first half. The Chiefs breezed downfield again and Edwards-Helaire’s second TD run made it 35-0, putting the game out of reach before the teams even hit the halftime locker room.

Titans 20, Jaguars 0 — Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Kristian Fulton, and Buster Skrine all picked off passes from rookie Trevor Lawrence for host Tennessee (9-4), which shut out Jacksonville (2-11), the Titans’ first home whitewash since Christmas Day in 2000. The Titans dominated Jacksonville’s offensive line, sacking Lawrence three times, and prompting four holding calls and a false start. D’Onta Foreman, filling in for star running back Derrick Henry, had his first rushing touchdown in four years. Ryan Tannehill, the main culprit behind the nine Tennessee turnovers in consecutive losses to Houston and the Patriots, didn’t commit one and ran for a score. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 191 yards.

Advertisement

Cowboys 27, Washington 20 — In Landover, Md., Micah Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, helping Dallas (9-4) make good on coach Mike McCarthy’s guarantee and snap a four-game win streak for Washington (6-7). Dallas forced four turnovers and had five sacks in the first half, building a 24-0 lead. The Cowboys led, 27-8, before Kyle Allen replaced an injured Heinicke and led a 73-yard TD drive, and Cole Holcomb intercepted Dak Prescott and ran it back for a pick-6. Washington’s comeback bid came to an end when Allen fumbled with 2:24 remaining. Heinicke finished 11 of 25 for 122 yards, a 43-yard TD pass to Cam Sims, and a diving 2-point conversion before hurting his left knee.

Saints 30, Jets 9 — Alvin Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a four-game absence, Taysom Hill ran for two scores and shook off a banged-up finger on his throwing hand, and New Orleans (6-7) snapped a five-game losing streak, their longest since Sean Payton took over as coach in 2006. Their defense held host New York (3-10) to three field goals and 3 of 14 on third down, eliminating the Jets from playoff contention for an NFL-worst 11th straight season. Zach Wilson, coming off his best performance of his NFL career, missed receivers short at times and overthrew them at others. He finished 19 of 42 for 202 yards.

Advertisement

Seahawks 33, Texans 13 — Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, and coach Pete Carroll earned his 150th regular-season win as Seattle (5-8) won consecutive games for the first time this season. Wilson threw a 55-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett in the second quarter, and his 1-yard pass to Gerald Everett and 2-point conversion to Lockett made it 27-13 with about 7½ minutes left. Rashaad Penny ran for a career-high 137 yards with two touchdowns. Rookie Davis Mills threw for a career-high 331 yards and a touchdown starting in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was benched after Houston (2-11) was shut out by the Colts last week. He completed his first 14 attempts to set a franchise record, but fell to 0-7 as a starter as the Texans were shut out in the second half.

Falcons 29, Panthers 21 — Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Mykal Walker returned an interception of Cam Newton 66 yards for a touchdown, and Atlanta (6-7) improved to 6-2 on the road and kept its playoff hopes alive. Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons. Newton ran for a 12-yard touchdown on his first drive, but turned over the ball twice and was benched midway through the fourth quarter for P.J. Walker. He has lost his last 11 starts for Carolina (5-8). Walker cashed in on a turnover with a 5-yard pass to Robby Anderson to cut the lead to 29-21 with 3:11 left, but Ryan hooked up with Kyle Pitts for a 24-yard gain on a third-and-14 its next possession to ensure Atlanta could run out the clock.