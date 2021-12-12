Jaguars owner Shad Khan, embattled coach Urban Meyer meet after another loss

“I assured him that I still believe in my heart that we will [turn this around],” Meyer said. “How fast? That depends on … I still think there’s good pieces.”

This session may have taken a different tone given how poorly the Jaguars (2-11) have played the last seven weeks and all that’s been said about the team in the last seven days.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and team owner Shad Khan had a one-on-one meeting following Jacksonville’s fifth consecutive loss, a 20-0 shutout at Tennessee on Sunday.

Meyer pointed out how well Jacksonville’s defense played (263 yards allowed) but failed to mention it came against a Tennessee team without its top two playmakers: running back Derrick Henry and receiver A.J. Brown.

The other side of the ball was a complete debacle, with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing four interceptions for the first time in his life. Running back James Robinson ran six times for a career-low 4 yards.

Jacksonville’s offensive line gave up three sacks and countless pressures, getting flagged four times for holding and for a false start. Adding insult to misery, receivers Laviska Shenault and Laquon Treadwell collided because one of them ran the wrong route late in the game.

“I was laughing, to be honest,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “It’s tough for them boys over there.”

The Jaguars finished with 192 yards, the third time this season (and first three in franchise history) they’ve been held under the 200-yard mark. Although Meyer has few answers for how the season has unfolded, he still has confidence he can fix it.

“It hasn’t exactly materialized the way I expected it to have, the experience of winning games,” he said. “I knew that this was somewhat of a build. I also really believe that we have plenty of good enough players to go win games. I still believe that. That’s why I get so disappointed sometimes with our coaching staff or myself, because I think we can do better than we’re doing. Really disappointed.”

Meyer admittedly puts constant pressure on his assistants to get it done. So when NFL Network reported this week that there was growing angst between Meyer and his staff, it was hardly surprising. Meyer vehemently denied part of the report, which was attributed to unnamed sources, saying it was untrue he called his assistants losers.

He also denied having a heated argument with receiver Marvin Jones.

“Calling someone a loser, that’s inaccurate,” he said. “I have high expectations for our coaches. I’m very demanding of our coaches and expect guys to be held accountable for their positions, and the times when they’re not, we address it. But I assure you there was not whatever (the) report … That’s nonsense.

“And then the other … Marvin Jones had a conversation because he came to me and said that there was something in the media. … he said people were blaming the receivers for all the issues on offense.”

Meyer said he and Jones talked it out and even joked about it. There seem to be leaks, though, something Meyer has prided himself on squashing in the past.

“So what’s the answer? Start leaking information or some nonsense? No. No, that’s nonsense. That’s garbage,” Meyer said. “I’ve been very blessed. I’ve not really dealt with that. I’ve not dealt with, ‘Well, did you hear what he said?’ What? No.

“Let’s improve on offense and get our quarterback in a position to be successful. That’s our focus.

“What someone’s brother said, or someone said someone said, that will occupy very little of my time. And if there is a source, that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds, if there’s some source that’s doing that.”

Denver celebrates life of the late Demaryius Thomas

The Broncos honored the memory of Demaryius Thomas with tributes, decals, and a rout of the COVID-wracked Lions.

Several Broncos arrived at the stadium in Denver wearing No. 88 jerseys, and kicker Brandon McManus wore custom cleats featuring Thomas’ famous mile-wide smile. The retired receiver died at his Georgia home on Thursday at age 33.

About an hour before kickoff, local artist Armando Silva delivered a portrait of Thomas which he painted in the parking lot to the Broncos’ locker room. That was followed by a pregame moment of silence and a video tribute featuring Thomas’ 80-yard touchdown catch from Tim Tebow on the first play of overtime against the Steelers on Jan. 8, 2012.

Then, the Broncos (7-6) took the field with just 10 men in honor of Thomas. The Lions (1-11-1) declined the delay of game penalty.

Midway through the fourth quarter, safety Justin Simmons picked off a pass and immediately darted to a blue circle on Denver’s sideline and placed the ball in the middle of “88″ stenciled in white paint as teammates respectfully gathered around in a subdued celebration of Simmons’ fifth interception of the season, which tied a career high.

Robert Saleh on his Jets: ‘Does it suck right now? Sure.’

Coach Robert Saleh understands New York Jets fans’ frustration. But he also believes things will be different, and someday soon.

“Does it suck right now? Sure,” said Saleh after an 11th-straight no-playoffs season was secured with a blowout loss to visiting New Orleans. “I feel ya. Nobody in this locker room wants to lose football games. But at the same time — and I’ve said it before — the path is crystal clear on where this organization needs to go and the things we need to address as coaches, players, all the way top down.

"It's very, very clear.”

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is at the center of all that, with his development the primary focus moving forward.

He appeared to take a nice step forward with perhaps his best performance of his young NFL career last week against Philadelphia. But he struggled against the Saints, whose defense stifled him and the Jets' short-handed offense.

“I thought as far as seeing the field, decision making, I thought I was seeing well,” Wilson said. “Of course, there are some I want back, but I’ve got to throw the ball better, give the guys better chances to run after the catch. Just right from the beginning, I’ve got to be more accurate.”

Wilson finished 19 of 42 for 202 yards, and missed receivers short at times and overthrew them at others. There were also several drops, including three in the first half by running back Ty Johnson.

“Yeah, it wasn’t his cleanest game, obviously,” Saleh said. “He was hindered with some drops early. I don’t know if that threw him off or not, but obviously, he has played better in the past. And he’ll get better from it.”

The Jets’ playoff drought ties the franchise record set by the 1970-80 squads. It is also the longest active skid in the NFL.

"It’s going to flip,” Saleh insisted. “This crappy part is part of the process, but at the same time it’s not discouraging by any sense of the imagination because we’ve got a lot of young guys getting a lot of good playing time. And I promise you they're learning from all this.”

Julio Jones returns for Tennessee

⋅ Tennessee receiver Julio Jones retuned to the lineup for the first time Nov. 7 due to a hamstring injury, but wasn’t much needed in the Titans’ rout of Jacksonville. He caught four passes for 33 yards. Jones has missed six games this season because of injuries.

⋅ Carolina has turned over the ball 18 times in their eight losses this season, including three on Sunday in a mistake-filled loss to Atlanta. The Panthers’ 23 giveaways are tied for third most in the league. Cam Newton had two costly turnovers in the latest loss, including a pick-6 in the first half and a fumbled handoff exchange on a second-and-1 play in the second half that led directly to 13 Atlanta points.

“Bad things happen in games, but you can’t let them be catastrophic,” coach Matt Rhule said, noting that Newton’s two turnovers were just that.

“I’m just so disappointed in myself,” Newton said. “I hold myself to a high standard. ... To kind of jeopardize the game the way I did today is inexcusable knowing that I do know the keys to victory.”

⋅ The Chargers’ Justin Herbert reached a trio of milestones in the Los Angeles win over the visiting Giants. He is the first player to reach 30 touchdown passes in his first two seasons; has the most completions by a player through his first two seasons (734); and is the second-fastest player to reach 8,000 career yards (28 games).