Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na rally from three-shots down to win QBE Shootout

Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na birdied 12 of their last 13 holes Sunday in fourballs and closed with a 12-under 60 to rally from at three-shot deficit and win the QBE Shootout. Kokrak and Na were five shots behind after a bogey on the par-3 fifth hole when they ran off nine straight birdies, seven of them by Na. And then it was Kokrak’s turn down the stretch, and he finished off the one-shot victory with a 6-foot birdie putt. Four teams had a chance to win over the final two holes. Marc Leishman and Jason Day , who opened with a 56 and led all week, couldn’t keep pace. Leishman made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th to get within one shot, but then Kokrak in the group ahead made birdie and the Australian duo had to settle for par. They shot 65 and tied for third with defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar , who closed with a 62.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta. The fine was announced by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations. It stems from an incident Friday night when a fan heckled at Durant with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over Hawks. In video taken courtside that was posted on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, “Durant, stop crying!” before Durant responds using multiple expletives.

Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. add to Bulls’ protocol list

Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, giving Chicago nine players on the list. The team confirmed that LaVine and Brown joined leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, and recently signed Stanley Johnson. That left the Bulls with nine available players. Teams need eight in order to play. Chicago’s next game is against Detroit at home on Tuesday. LaVine and Brown both played in Saturday’s loss at Miami.

COLLEGES

Clemson wins men’s national soccer championship

Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the NCAA College Cup championship. It was Clemson’s third national championship. The Tigers also won in 1984 and 1987. Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler was caught out of position and Reid easily scored his first just moments into the match. Reid scored again on a header in the 15th minute. A junior, Reid finished the season with nine goals, including a pair of two-goal games. But he had scored just one goal in the last 14 matches. Second-seeded Washington struggled in the final third after the early Clemson goal put the Huskies on their heels. Clemson goalkeeper George Marks had a pair of saves, including one in the final minutes as Washington scrambled to score. The eighth-seeded Tigers dogpiled in celebration at the final whistle and fans streamed on to the field in a flurry of confetti.

SOCCER

Manchester United has COVID outbreak

Some players and staff members at Manchester United reported positive tests for the coronavirus . The people who tested positive were sent home before training and the Premier League was notified. The rest of the squad trained and practice was adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions. United is scheduled to play Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday ... Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich told German TV that he will get vaccinated against the coronavirus after his earlier reluctance brought him to the forefront of Germany’s debate on vaccine hesitancy.

MISCELLANY

Clément Noël wins ninth World Cup men’s slalom

French skier Clément Noël dominated the first slalom of the World Cup season for his ninth career win as many other pre-race favorites faltered, including his teammate and defending overall champion, Alexis Pinturault. Noël defied challenging course conditions on the Face de Bellevarde as he posted the fastest time in both runs, finishing 1.40 seconds ahead of Kristoffer Jakobsen for the Swedish skier’s first career podium. Filip Zubcic of Croatia was 1.85 behind in third. While Noël skied a technically near-perfect first run, he called the second “a big fight” ... Federica Brignone set an Italian record in the Alpine skiing World Cup by winning a wind-swept super-G that saw pre-race favorite Lara Gut-Behrami crash out through the safety fences. Brignone was 0.11 seconds faster than her teammate Elena Curtoni down a fast course shortened to less than one minute. The start was brought lower down the exposed Corviglia hill by strong crosswinds higher up ... While front offices are working with a relative transaction freeze amid Major League Baseball’s lockout, they can still sign certain players to minor league contracts. So that’s what the Washington Nationals spent the weekend doing, inking infielder Dee Strange-Gordon and third baseman Maikel Franco, according to two people with knowledge of Franco’s situation.