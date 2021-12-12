Jimmy Garoppolo throws touchdown pass in overtime, 49ers survive Bengals comeback

On the final play, Aiyuk dove to the pylon and was initially ruled short, but a replay gave him the touchdown and San Francisco (7-6) a critical win.

Garoppolo completed five passes in the overtime drive, including a pair to tight end George Kittle, who was again San Francisco's offensive star.

CINCINNATI — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers beat the Bengals, 26-23 in overtime Sunday.

Evan McPherson hit a 41-yard field goal in the opening possession of overtime to give the Bengals (7-6) a brief lead, their first of the day.

San Francisco's Robbie Gould missed a 47-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in regulation that would have been a game-winner.

That came after Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to claw back from a 20-6 deficit and tie the game with 1:19 left.

Deebo Samuel rushed for another score for San Francisco.

The Bengals had trouble getting out of their own way in the first half and lost their second consecutive game, squandering a chance to take advantage of losses by AFC North foes Baltimore and Pittsburgh this week.

Two fumbled punts by Cincinnati returner Darius Phillips led to 10 first-half points for the 49ers. A taunting call against Bengals cornerback Vonn Bell extended the second of those Niners drives, which ended in a 14-yard TD pass from Garoppolo to Kittle that gave San Francisco a 17-6 halftime lead.

Garoppolo was 27 for 41 for 296 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kittle, who had the first multi-touchdown game of his career last week, had 13 catches for 151 yards and a TD.

Burrow was 25 for 34 for 348 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tee Higgins had 5 catches for 114 yards. Chase had 5 for 77 yards and the 2 late TDs.