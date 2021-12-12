Linus Ullmark seizing his opportunity in the Bruins net

Following his 40-save effort in Saturday night’s 4-1 win over the Flames, Ullmark was asked if he felt he has made his best strides of late on the technical or physical aspects of the job.

Ask Linus Ullmark what’s behind his improved play of late and the answer is a little like trying to hunt down a loose puck amid a wild net-front scramble.

“I wouldn’t say either, you know?” he said after a few seconds of consideration. “It doesn’t come down to those two things. I think it comes down to how I feel around the team, how I fit in ... the guys have been very supportive and have brought me in with open arms. The longer the season goes the more comfortable we get with each other — we know each other’s tendencies — and we can play off each other a little bit better.”

Fit and familiarity matter, no question, but from afar Ullmark over the last couple weeks has looked remarkably more fluid and stronger in his movements. There is more stamina in his game and net presence. In back-to-back wins over Edmonton and Calgary, he snuffed out 81 of 85 shots and looked every bit a true No. 1 stopper, contrary to some of the shakiness he displayed in his first few weeks on the job.

Maybe that’s simply improved confidence. Maybe it’s getting to know how those around him, especially a somewhat quirky bunch of defensemen, are going to react in pressure situations. Whatever the root cause, he’s getting the job done. The easy-going 28-year-old Swede is 3-1-0 in his last four starts with a 2.00 goals against average and formidable .942 save percentage over that stretch.

Fully admitting that he’s “no goaltending expert,” interim coach Joe Sacco said again Saturday that he feels Ullmark is tracking pucks well, particularly in traffic and on plays that funnel into the slot.

“He seems to be in a good place,” said Sacco, “and that’s good for our hockey club.”

With four games on the slate over six days, beginning with the a Golden Knights visit on Tuesday, it’s possible Ullmark will get the bulk of the work. He’s the odds-on favorite to play Tuesday and Thursday (on Long Island) and then split the weekend back-to-backs (Montreal on Saturday, Ottawa on Sunday) with partner Jeremy Swayman, who was on duty for the 2-1 shootout loss in Vancouver that started the western swing.

It would mean Swayman would go roughly 10 days between starts, but that’s often the case when coaches settle on a guy to be their No. 1. Ullmark finally is coming up aces and Cassidy, sidelined by COVID-19 of late, has been waiting for one of them to be the dealer in charge of the table.

“A terrific group of guys,” said Ullmark, noting how he’s settled into his new team. “I love them with all my heart, you know, everyone on the team and the coaching staff as well—they welcomed me with open arms.”

In the firing line

The Flames put Linus Ullmark under plenty of pressure. Larry MacDougal/Associated Press

The Bruins gave surrendered a season-high 43 shots to the Oilers and then 42 to the Flames 48 hours later. The Predators put 42 on Swayman Dec. 2 in Nashville.

A game plan that allows for 40 or more shots a night is not a typical prescription for success, even if the Bruins went 3-0-0 in those pinball matches.

“Certainly,” said Sacco, asked if the coaching staff was concerned about the defensive generosity. “We need to tighten that up again. The Edmonton game — that was a tough one, back-to-back nights and with travel [Vancouver to Edmonton], I thought we didn’t have the energy we needed until the third. [In Calgary], I thought we’d be a little bit better to start the game, but for whatever reason they had the majority of the play for the first two periods.”

Following a power play early in the second period, the score still 1-0 in the Bruins favor, the Flames held a 22-7 shot advantage. The shots were 20-20 the rest of the way, but it was a slow start that could have proved deadly, if not for Ullmark turning aside the first 26 shots he faced — by which time the Bruins had a 3-0 lead.

Brad Marchand, who scored twice on the trip, including career shorthanded goal No. 32, wasn’t as concerned about the shot imbalance, particularly in Calgary where the Flames spent much of the night firing on the power play.

“Obviously there are areas we can look to clean up,” he said. “But I think just in our system, teams are going to get shots from the outside — that’s what we kind of want to give them. I mean, Calgary’s one of the better teams in the league, a lot of talent, and what’d they have, 15 power plays tonight? That was kind of ridiculous.”

The Flames were given five cracks at being man-up, the Bruins only two. Calgary logged 7:25 on the power play, the Bruins just 2:18.

Taking stock

A quick primer in how best to interpret the NHL standings at this time of year, and why the Bruins are more in the thick of the playoff race than many might think.

As of Sunday morning, their 14-8-2 mark translated to a .625 points percentage, the best rate of any club in the East not in possession of one of the six playoff slots. Yet their 30 points leave them eight back of the Lightning for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic.

Pay no attention to the point totals — it’s the percentage that offers the best reflection of how these clubs are playing, with a significant difference in games played among the teams.

Of the six “seeded” teams in the East, the Leafs had the weakest points percentage (.690) through Saturday night. They owned their 10-point lead over the Bruins, in part, because they played five more games (29-24).

Yet, look at the math if the Bruins win their next two games and the Leafs lose their next two: the Bruins would be 16-8-2 (.654) and the Leafs 19-10-2 (.645). The Leafs still would possess a six-point cushion in the points column, but the Bruins actually would be banking points at a better rate.

In short, they’re in excellent shape in the wildcard hustle, and in baseball terms, they’re only a couple of wins out of the picture, with roughly two-thirds of the 84-game schedule remaining to play.

At full strength

The Bruins have a few guys struggling to find the net in recent weeks, in particular Taylor Hall (goalless in his last eight games). Maddie Meyer/Getty

The four goals by the Bruins (Connor Clifton, Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Curtis Lazar) in Calgary were all at 5-on-5, their best even-strength bounty since potting five in Philly on Nov. 20. As of Sunday morning, they still ranked a lowly 28th in total 5-on-5 goals (41), better only than Dallas, Chicago, Arizona, and the Islanders. The Bruins finished with five even-strength goals on the three-game trip, with three of those from backliners: Matt Grzelcyk, McAvoy, and Clifton. Added proof that they need their blueliners to shoot more ... Marchand (twice), Jake DeBrusk, Bergeron, and Lazar were the lone forwards to score on the three-game trip. Overall, they need to wring more goalscoring from nearly everyone. Eyesores of late have included Taylor Hall (eight straight without a goal, only one in the last 11 games) and Nick Foligno (0-4—4 in 16 games). Top gunner David Pastrnak is in the midst of a season-high dry spell of five games without a goal, stymied on 16 shots over that stretch … The win in Calgary stretched the Bruins’ recent undefeated mark on the road to 6-0-1, improving their away mark to 7-4-1 – a mirror image of their home record … The Hurricanes (12-3-0) lead the league in road victories … The combined record of the Bruins’ four upcoming opponents: 36-58-9 (.393). Prime opportunity to put some hay in the barn … Ullmark and Swayman have choreographed their own post-game on-ice celebratory dance that would rival Red Sox outfielders for complexity of movement. Eddie Johnston and Gerry Cheevers, you’re on the clock.

