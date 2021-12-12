NFL Week 14: With win over Bills, Tom Brady delivered big for the Buccaneers . . . and the Patriots

The AFC playoff race is still excruciatingly close, and the Patriots have little margin for error to maintain the No. 1 seed. But winning the division is the first step, and Brady helped deliver some nice cushion for the Patriots on Sunday.

The Buccaneers’ 33-27 overtime win against the Bills improved their record to 10-3 and the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But it was also a big result for the 9-4 Patriots, who were idle Sunday but now sit two full games ahead of the 7-6 Bills in the AFC East standings.

Tom Brady was always pretty good at delivering big wins for the fans of New England. Then Sunday in Tampa, Brady delivered again.

Advertisement

Brady’s walkoff win over the Bills is the launching point for the Week 14 Review:

▪ For Brady, the win was a case of “all’s well that ends well.” Brady finished with 363 yards and 2 touchdowns, and improved to 33-3 all time against the Bills. His 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman in overtime not only won the game, but was the 700th of Brady’s career (including postseason).

But boy, did the Bills put a scare into the Bucs, who blew a 24-3 halftime lead. Brady had been 34-0 in his career when leading by at least 21 points at halftime, but Brady and the offense hit a rough patch and Josh Allen caught fire.

The 10-3 Bucs sit just a half game behind Arizona for the No. 1 seed, and finish with a cupcake schedule: Saints-Panthers-Jets-Panthers.

▪ For the Bills, it was an admirable comeback in the second half, with three touchdowns and a field goal in their final five drives. Allen was nearly unstoppable, with 308 passing yards, 109 rushing yards and 3 total touchdowns.

But they lost because Sean McDermott got too conservative at the end of the game. He had a chance to win at the end of regulation by going for it on fourth and 2 from the 7-yard line, but instead took the 25-yard field goal and played for overtime.

Advertisement

Giving Brady extra life is always a mistake, and sure enough, the Bills had a quick three and out, punted the ball away, and Brady won the game on the ensuing possession.

The loss drops the Bills two games behind the Patriots in the AFC East, with a rematch set two weeks from now. The Bills remained in the No. 7 seed in the AFC because of losses by the Bengals and Steelers.

▪ The Patriots may be the No. 1 seed, but they still have to keep winning. The Titans and Chiefs also improved to 9-4 with wins Sunday. The Patriots have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Titans, and the conference record tiebreaker over the Chiefs (7-1 compared with 4-4).

But one loss is all it could take for the Patriots to slide a few spots down the standings. The Titans are getting healthier and have an easy schedule. The Chiefs have won six in a row. The Patriots’ next two games against the Colts and Bills loom large.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions in two resounding victories over the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Ed Zurga/Associated Press

▪ If only the Chiefs could play the Raiders every week. Inconsistent for most of the season, the Chiefs beat the Raiders, 48-9, on top of their 41-14 win over Las Vegas five weeks ago. Patrick Mahomes completed 20 of 24 passes Sunday, and had 7 touchdowns and no interceptions in the two games.

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ defense continues to make a lot of noise, forcing five turnovers and opening Sunday’s game with a touchdown on the first play. In a quirk, the Chiefs have allowed exactly 9 points in their last three games, the first team to do so since the 1970 merger.

▪ The Ravens struggled again in a 24-22 loss to the Browns. The AFC’s No. 1 seed two weeks ago, the Ravens are now 8-5 after back-to-back losses and dropped to the No. 4 seed. They are also just one game ahead of the 7-6 Browns and Bengals in the AFC North.

The Ravens showed impressive fight in the second half, clawing back from a 24-3 deficit behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. But the injury-decimated Ravens took another major hit with Lamar Jackson leaving at halftime with a sprained ankle.

The Ravens have a tough closing schedule, facing the Packers, Bengals, Rams and Steelers. If Jackson isn’t healthy, the Ravens could slide out of AFC playoff contention.

▪ On the other sideline, the Browns improved to 7-6 to jump to No. 8 in the AFC playoff standings, but they did everything they could to try to lose that game. They didn’t score in the second half, missed a 41-yard field goal, stopped the clock with incomplete passes, let the Ravens drive down the field multiple times, and gave up an onside kick recovery.

Advertisement

The Browns should be more concerned than satisfied with that win.

▪ The Titans took care of business with a 20-0 win over Jacksonville, thanks to a defense that held the Jaguars to 192 yards and forced four interceptions. Julio Jones had 4 catches for 33 yards in his return from injury, and news came Sunday the Titans are hopeful to get Derrick Henry (broken foot) back for the playoffs.

The Titans’ closing schedule: at Steelers, 49ers, Dolphins, at Texans. They could easily go 4-0.

▪ The 2021 season went from ugly to, well, uglier for Urban Meyer and the Jaguars, who dropped to 2-11 with their shutout loss. The Jaguars are writing a thesis on how not to support and develop a young quarterback, as Trevor Lawrence threw four more interceptions Sunday, giving him a league-high 14. Meyer also looked despondent in the postgame handshake, then promised to fire the leaker of an unflattering report on Meyer and the dysfunction in his organization.

At this point, it will be a shock if Meyer isn’t fired after this season.

▪ The Cowboys guaranteed a victory and talked a lot of smack leading up to their big game with Washington, and backed it up with a wild 27-20 win. The Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak to improved to 9-4, and all but locked up the NFC East title. Washington fell to 6-7, but the NFC is so top-heavy that the Football Team is still the No. 7 seed.

▪ The most poignant moment of the day came in Denver, where the Broncos opened the game with only 10 men on the field in honor of Demaryius Thomas, who died last week. The Broncos intentionally took a delay of game penalty, and the Lions declined it in a terrific show of sportsmanship and compassion.

Advertisement

The Broncos also won the game to improve to 7-6 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ranking Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

1. Patriots QB Mac Jones: Entered the weekend ranked 12th in the NFL in passer rating (97.0).

2. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: Had 5 catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Niners, and now has 10 touchdown catches this season.

3. Steelers RB Najee Harris: Had 104 total yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Vikings.

4. Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle: Fourth in the NFL with 86 receptions, and 15th with 849 yards.

5. Broncos RB Javonte Williams: Had 83 total yards and 2 touchdowns in a win over the Lions, and now has 1,022 scrimmage yards and 6 TDs this season.

Tracking Former Patriots

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Threw for 296 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 26-23 overtime win over the Bengals, leading the Niners 75 yards for the winning score. The Niners improved to 7-6 and No. 6 in the NFC.

▪ Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski: Had 5 catches for 62 yards in the win over the Bills.

▪ Panthers QB Cam Newton: Threw for just 178 yards and an interception, and ran for 47 yards and a touchdown in a 29-21 loss to the Falcons. The Panthers have lost all three of Newton’s starts and dropped to 12th in the NFC at 5-8.

▪ Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore: Had just one tackle (for negative yardage) in the Panthers’ loss. The Panthers got him for cheap, but he hasn’t had much of an impact.

▪ Chiefs WR Josh Gordon: Caught 2 passes for 9 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown in the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders. It was Gordon’s first touchdown since the Patriots’ win over the Steelers in Week 1 of 2019. Gordon had just 2 catches for 18 yards in his first eight games with the Chiefs this season.

▪ Giants coach Joe Judge: Fell to 4-9 this year with a 37-21 loss to the Chargers, and now is 10-19 in his two seasons. Not doing much to dispel the “Bill Belichick assistants can’t coach on their own” criticism.

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Snapped a two-game losing streak, and the shutout, the second of his coaching career, was the Titans’ second since the start of the 2001 season.

Stats of the Week

▪ The Chiefs’ win over the Raiders was the first 48-9 score in NFL history.

▪ Texans QB Davis Mills completed his first 14 passes, the most by a rookie to start a game since at least 1991.

▪ Chargers QB Justin Herbert joined Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw 60 touchdown passes in their first two seasons.

▪ Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson joined the Chiefs’ Chris Jones as the only players since 1982 to record a sack in at least nine straight games.

▪ The Lions had a drive that went 16 plays, 77 yards and took 8:21 off the clock, and resulted in no points.

▪ Both onside kick attempts in Week 14 were recovered (Ravens, Giants). Teams had been 4 for 38 this season.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.