Rachel and Fallon Smith power West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater girls’ hockey to first varsity win

“They deserve the congratulations, I’m the one lucky enough to be on the bench with them,” WEB coach Marty Carabin said.

After an 0-10 finish in their first varsity season last winter, the Vikings wasted no time finding their first win in their second season, earning a victory in their second game.

BRIDGEWATER — Senior captain Rachel Smith scored a hat trick and seventh grader Fallon Smith made 26 saves to propel the West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater girls’ co-op hockey team to the program’s first victory, a 6-4 nonleague win over Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton at the Bridgewater Ice Center Sunday night.

“They’ve put in the work and it’s been a long time coming for them. Last year was a struggle, but they are a tough and resilient team. I never question their character, their effort, or attitude.”

Advertisement

Smith scored in all three periods, jamming a loose puck in front off a shot from sophomore Kara Carabin for a 2-0 lead.

In the second period, a fantastic individual effort paid dividends. Smith outmuscled her defender at the bottom of the right circle, turned and fired a wrist shot that snuck inside the near post and past Hillers senior goalie Diana Peña. Smith narrowly deflected a point shot from East Bridgewater seventh grader Teagan O’Connor to complete her three-goal effort with the third-period tally to increase the lead to 6-4.

“I think it might have been Teagan O’Connor, but if you ask Rachel, she might say that she didn’t touch it because that’s the type of leader she is and teammate she is,” Carabin said.

“When I talk about character on this team, we have three great captains in [Rachel Smith], Meaghan Powers and Morgan Young. These girls all know that you don’t need a letter on your shirt to lead.”

Fallon Smith (no relation to Rachel) stopped all 11 shots that came her way in the third period, challenging shooters with aggressive play and showing confidence well beyond her age.

Advertisement

“She played well,” Carabin said. “She gave us an opportunity to win and that’s all you can ask. She has a bright future.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.