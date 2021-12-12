Revolution forward Teal Bunbury traded to Nashville

Bunbury, an eight-year veteran in New England, leaves as the club’s fourth-highest goalscorer of all time, scoring 45 regular season goals in 231 appearances. The Canadian scored three times for the Supporters’ Shield winners this season, and led the side with eight goals in 2020.

The Revolution made their first significant move of the offseason after a record-breaking season ended in Eastern Conference semifinal heartbreak, trading forward Teal Bunbury to Nashville in exchange for up to $150,000 in general allocation money, the team announced Sunday.

“I want to thank Teal for his eight years of dedicated service to the New England Revolution,” said Revolution coach/sporting director Bruce Arena in a statement. “Teal always gave his all for the club on the field and he brought that same passion to his tireless work in the community. We wish Teal all the best in Nashville.”

The Revolution will have a chance to make more moves when MLS free agency opens on Wednesday.

