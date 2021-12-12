Road trip works to boost energy for the Bruins but for the Celtics, not so much

Arrow up on the Bruins, winners of two straight and two of their three games in Canada. Arrow down for the Celtics, who went 1-4 away from home, fell behind .500 on the season and turn in vain hope to the imminent return of Jaylen Brown for any hope of rediscovering their mojo.

Road trips tell you a lot about your team, and after the two most recent by the Celtics and Bruins, there are two very different stories returning to TD Garden. While one team flew back with renewed energy and results, the other limped home with more questions than answers.

Though the Celtics get back to action first, Monday against the Bucks, let’s start with the Bruins, who seem to have found something on a three-game swing through Western Canada. The Bs took 5 of a possible 6 points after beating the Flames, 4-2, Saturday night. With all four of those at even strength — one each from Connor Clifton, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Curtis Lazar — no doubt that’s an encouraging sign for the offense.

But it was the play of Linus Ullmark in net that turns the most heads, back-to-back wins with 40-plus saves apiece a sign that the offseason acquisition from Buffalo might finally be finding his Boston sea legs. Ullmark is 4-1-0 in his last five starts. With Jeremy Swayman also playing well and with the potential for Tuukka Rask to return at some point this season (if his recovery from hip surgery and negotiations for a new contract allow for it), it seems the rising tide is lifting all ships.

That’s how assistant coach Joe Sacco seemed to see it after the Calgary game, filling in as he was for the COVID-quarantined Bruce Cassidy. “Certainly the competition doesn’t hurt,” Sacco told reporters. “It’s always interesting when you have guys competing for jobs, whether it’s goalies or forwards or D. It makes the urgency level kick up a little bit. [Ullmark has] played great the last two games. Hopefully he can continue to find that success he’s had.”

The Celtics have no such optimism. The road trip was an unmitigated disaster, though coach Ime Udoka doesn’t seem moved yet to do anything drastic about it. After mentioning a possible lineup change or shakeup after the latest insult — a 111-90 loss to injury-depleted Phoenix Friday night — Udoka was content Sunday to see first what Brown’s return will have, clearly hopeful Brown’s intensity, particularly on the defensive end, will be contagious.

Brown echoed the same mission, and more than once in his interview with reporters Sunday, made it clear his view from the outside of the team’s problems is the same as ours: Ugly. (Italics mine)

“It’s been difficult to watch, wanting to be out there, seeing how our team has been fighting for the most part.”

“I wanted to come back because I admired, at times, the fight of this team, defensively, how we’ve been all season prior to these last four or five games.”

“The positive I’ll point out is for the most part we hang our hat on defense and when you do that you give yourself a chance to win games.”

Brown finished his last thought with this: “We need everyone approaching the game with the right mentality, eagerness to win. There’s nothing fun about losing. We got to continue to have that mind-set.”

The schedule makers don’t make it easy, not with the defending champs here on Monday and one of this year’s title favorites Golden State on Friday.

▪ Kemba Walker wouldn’t have been the answer this year either, and his recent demotion to the Knicks’ bench underscores he was done. But how can you not love what Walker said about coach Tom Thibodeau’s decision.

“There’s some young guys here who look up to me,” Walker said via the New York Post. “I’m pretty sure they wanted to see how I reacted to the situation. Maybe I can be a role model in that aspect.””

▪ The sadness over the shocking death of Demaryius Thomas won’t fade anytime soon, with his effect on anyone he encountered obvious in the tributes paid to him. Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels loved coaching Thomas, whom he had during his time as the head coach in Denver and again in that brief 2019 training camp stint in New England. No surprise he was gutted. But how about this from Giants coach Joe Judge, who insisted the short overlap in New England, when Judge was the special teams coach, had a lasting impact.

“You take all of his athletic accomplishments, and they don’t hold a candle to the kind of person he was,” Judge said during the week. “Just character and just a quality human being. I got to coach him for a brief period of time, but I’d say the impact he had on me as a coach, my approach to the game with a lot of the players, it was profound.”

▪ NCAA President Mark Emmert is never going to get it. Speaking at a forum during the week, he apparently kept a straight face as he said that the role of university president “is the hardest job in America.” Have you heard of the pandemic, Mark, with health care workers, first responders, teachers, and service people keeping this country afloat?

▪ Belated kudos to Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who continues to show how much he does get it. Even though his star pass rusher Joey Bosa was cleared to return to a game against the Bengals after doctors cleared him from concussion protocol, Staley didn’t put him back in, citing Bosa’s past concussions.

“With his history, we just wanted to make sure,” Staley said. “As long as I’m the head coach here, we’re going to be making decisions like that in the best interest of our players.”

That’s a coach players want to play for.

▪ Always wonder if it makes it easier to accept or tougher to stomach when the team that beats you in the playoffs goes on to win it all. That’s the case now for the Revolution, whose abbreviated postseason ended after one game when NYCFC beat them in penalty kicks. The fourth-place conference finishers did it again in the final against Portland, winning their first MLS Cup.

▪ Not a small consolation for the Revolution is the return of head coach Bruce Arena. Not that he ever really hinted at retiring, but at 70, you have to think he would have considered it had the Revolution won the Cup.

▪ Very cool note from a reader who pointed out a great local connection in Sunday’s Grey Cup, the championship of the Canadian Football League. Paul F. Boudreau, special teams Coordinator for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who faced the Hamilton Tiger Cats Sunday evening, is the son of longtime NFL assistant coach Paul T. Boudreau. Both are graduates of Boston College, and Paul T. lives now in Wrentham, retiring after 40 years in coaching. Paul F. has coached for two decades in college, the NFL and the last six with the Bombers, and is looking for his second straight Grey Cup having won the last pre-COVID title in 2019. He’d already won family bragging rights, as his dad reached the Cup twice while coaching with the Edmonton Eskimos but never won it.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.