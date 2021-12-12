Scituate boys’ basketball goes overtime to secure season-opening win over Catholic Memorial

Scituate trailed by 11 in the third quarter, but rallied behind 22 points from senior John Kinsley and 15 points and 15 rebounds from senior captain Sam Benning. Senior twins Klay and Drew Belmarshdelivered key stops on defense and combined to take three charges.

Senior captain Christian Pitten worked the baseline on a face cut to the rim, received a pass from the top of the key and powered in 2 points for a 59-59 game. From there, the host Sailors pulled out a 71-67 nonleague win over Catholic Memorial Sunday afternoon.

For a season opener, the execution on the tying basket to force overtime was on target for the Scituate boys’ basketball team.

“Both teams played some great basketball for this time in the year,” Scituate coach Matt Poirier said. “It was sloppy at times, but we were just lucky to come out with the win.”

And there is lots of room for improvement: Stunting on pick-and-rolls and being more aggressive on defense without fouling were two points of emphasis. Poirier, however, was pleased with boxouts. And the Sailors pulled out victory the win minus lead guard Keegan Sullivan (illness).

Scituate opens its its Patriot League schedule Tuesday vs. Whitman-Hanson.

Austin Prep 65, Chelsea 50 — Sophomore Will Cacciatore collected 19 points and 14 rebounds and seventh grader Antonio Pemberton produced 15 points and nine assists for the Cougars in the nonleague win.

Chelmsford 57, Tyngsborough 49 — Theo Farag (12 points), Zach Allen (11), Matt McCarthy (10), and Momo Nkugwa (9) paced the Lions to the nonleague win.

Girls’ basketball

Chelmsford 63, Tyngsborough 43 — Senior forward Ellen Angwin, who recently committed to Carnegie Mellon, poured in a career-high 27 points and Charlotte Buckley added 16 to lift the Lions to the nonleague win.

Boys’ hockey

Danvers 6, Lowell 0 — Sophomore Brady Plaza scored two goals and freshman goalie Brayden Holt earned the shutout for the Falcons (2-0) in the championship game of the Lowell Cobblestone Tournament at Tsongas Arena. Brian Mahoney, Aidan Lanphere, Caleb White and Ty Langlais also scored goals in the contest.

Hanover 3, Sandwich 2 — Senior captain Robbie Hanna scored a pair of goals and the Hawks (2-0) captured the Thibeault Division of the Jim Gormley Cup by holding off the Blue Knights.

Freshman Michael Munroe added a goal and assist, and senior captain Zach Lee had two assists. Sophomore Chris Cardillo and senior Caleb Richardson scored in the third period for Sandwich (2-1).

Scituate 7, Plymouth North 2 — Junior Dan Brown had two goals and an assist, senior Ben Whitman also scored twice, and the Sailors (1-1) prevailed in a consolation game in the Quetta Division of the Jim Gormley Cup.

