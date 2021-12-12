Strong showing for Bruins in victory over Flames

The only goal to beat Ullmark, now 7-4-0, until late in the third period was a Matthew Tkachuk doorstep pop on the man advantage in the second period, trimming the Boston lead to 3-1. Sean Monahan cut the lead to 4-2 with 1:36 remaining in regulation.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark, increasingly looking like the stopper the Bruins believed they were getting when they hired him on for $20 million over the summer, turned back 40 shots for his second win in three nights.

The Bruins wrapped up their three-game tour of Western Canada with a 4-2 win Saturday in Calgary, paced by goals from Connor Clifton, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Curtis Lazar at the Saddledome.

Advertisement

The Bruins finished the three-game swing with a 2-0-1 record and improved to 14-8-2 for the season. Their .625 points percentage added to their lead over all the wildcard contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Lazar added the final strike of the night at 2:57 of the third, giving the Bruins their fourth 5-on-5 goal of the night, their best haul since potting four against the Sabres at even strength on Nov. 24.

The Bruins are back at work Tuesday night at the Garden against the Golden Knights, before starting another three-game tour with stops on Long Island, and then in Montreal and Ottawa.

The win improved the Bruins record to 6-0-1 in their last seven road games.

After carrying a 1-0 lead into the second period, the Bruins boosted their lead to 3-0 with goals by Marchand and McAvoy, before the Flames finally were able to beat Linus Ullmark with a Matt Tkachuk power-play goal with 7:41 to go before the second intermission.

Marchand, who scored his 32nd career shorthander for the club’s first goal in Edmonton, was parked low in the slot to tip home a long-range David Pastrnak wrister at 5:52. Marchand gained position over Mikael Backlund and provided the deft touch to boost the lead to 2-0.

Advertisement

Less than a minute later, McAvoy charged into the slot and sniped in a 20-foot wrister off of Patrice Bergeron’s feed from behind the goal line.

It was the first three-goal lead enjoyed by the Bruins since Nov. 24 in Buffalo.

Tkachuk, whose brother Brady earlier in the day connected for a hat trick for the Senators, chipped a goal off the B’s lead at 12:19, sliding in a loose puck near the left post after Rasmus Andersson’s long slapper was slowed down in the slot. The alert Tkachuk gained space over Bruins backliner Derek Forbort and made the pot.

Despite being outshot, 15-7, in the opening period, the Bruins carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, compliments of Connor Clifton’s strike off the rush with 2:16 to go in the period.

Anton Blidh started it off with a pass into the middle from along the wall at center ice. A galloping Trent Frederic pushed it to the right wing and Clifton connected for his first of the season with a shot from the outer edge of the right wing circle.

The goal was only the second at even strength for the Bruins on the trip. The first was Matt Grzelcyk’s winning snipe late in the third period at Edmonton, his slapper breaking a 2-2 tie.

Ullmark, the winner in Edmonton, where he turned back a season-high 41 shots, remained hot against the Flames. That was especially true after Clifton’s goal. The Flames landed four more shots on net over the remainder of the frame and the alert Ullmark snuffed out all of them.

Advertisement

It was Ullmark’s second game in his new leg pads, which feature a Boston cityscape, skyscrapers and all, painted across the width near the bottom of each pad.

“I designed them together with Bauer,” he noted, “I liked them right from the start.”

Clifton’s goal, the fourth of his career, came off a clear wrister that snuck by Swedish stopper Jacob Markstrom on the short shot. Markstrom had a clear look at the shot. It not deflect off anyone. By today’s standards, the 6-foot-6-inch stopper should have handled it, especially considering it was to the short side. It was the lone shot on net by a Bruins defenseman in the period.

The Bruins carried the 3-1 lead into the third and a lopsided 31-15 shot disparity. They had not carried the play, but they carried the scoreboard.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.