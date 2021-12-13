For Eugene Mirman’s holiday show, the more the merrier

In the years prior to the pandemic, Mirman would put together projects like “The Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival” or “Pretty Good Friends,” bringing together talented friends from stand-up, music, writing, and radio to create an offbeat but casual party. Other than opening for a couple of Mike Birbiglia’s shows in Massachusetts and some sets at The Comedy Studio, Mirman hasn’t been onstage for roughly 20 months.

Eugene Mirman has what many would consider an ideal work situation. He can earn a living by staying home — he records the voice for Gene in the hit show “Bob’s Burgers” in his own sound booth — which is especially helpful since he is a single father raising a 5-year-old boy. The arrangement has helped keep him safe during a pandemic. But lockdown has also kept him from one of his favorite activities — putting together nights like his “Eugene Mirman and Friends Holiday Show,” which plays City Winery Saturday.

“I just haven’t done shows, and [I] wanted to do a show and wanted to get friends together when it seems really as safe as it’s gonna be,” he says.

So far, that list of friends includes comedian and essayist Maeve Higgins, Throwing Muses and Belly singer/songwriter Tanya Donelly, and poet Derrick C. Brown. There will likely be a surprise guest or two. Everybody will have their own sets, but Mirman expects some collaboration in the form of comedy bits and songs. “I think there’ll be like a Christmas song that me and some friends wrote, and probably like a Christmas story that I’ll perform with friends,” he says. Like the holidays, the main point of the evening is the gathering. “This is in the spirit of that.”

Will it feel strange to Mirman to perform live after so much time away? “I mean, a little,” he says. “But I also haven’t done it enough for it to be strange. Yeah, I mean, the world is strange. So I’m a part of that.”

The only other shows Mirman can confirm will be his appearances at the San Francisco Sketchfest in January, where he’ll helm an anniversary tribute to the “Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival,” which ended in 2017, with Janeane Garofalo, Kristen Schaal, Sarah Vowell, and Reggie Watts. Mirman says he’ll also be doing two shows at the SFSF about parenting and childhood. It’s an unusually personal subject matter for Mirman, who lost his wife, Katie Westfall-Tharp, to breast cancer in January 2020. More typically, his material might make an absurdist masterpiece out of things like sending a complaint postcard to an airline.

“My stand-up has always been sort of based on something that happens in my life,” says Mirman. “Now more of my life revolves around raising a child. So I think that the way it’s all addressed is still sort of peripherally, but I think it is the inspiration.”

Mirman, who grew up in Lexington, more recently lived on the Cape, and is based in Somerville now, would like to do more shows in the area like the one he had been performing at The Comedy Studio before the pandemic. “I did maybe two or three of them, and then I think the last one I was gonna do, the pandemic canceled,” he says. “I would enjoy potentially doing something like that, if that seemed reasonable. But the last two years have been chaos. So I just don’t know. But yes, I still like doing stand-up and still like seeing people and hope to continue.”

EUGENE MIRMAN AND FRIENDS HOLIDAY SHOW

At City Winery, 80 Beverly St. Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. $30-$50. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston