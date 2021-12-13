Peloton claps back at ‘And Just Like That’ moment with viral ad — and an assist from Ryan Reynolds

Peloton fashioned a clever response on Sunday following the company’s controversial cameo in the premiere of “And Just Like That...” — the “Sex and the City” reboot that debuted last week on HBO Max.

And just like that... another Peloton commercial went viral.

In the episode (spoilers ahead), Carrie’s husband, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth), suffers a heart attack and dies after completing his 1,000th Peloton ride. Peloton’s stock subsequently slumped 11 percent overnight Thursday after the episode aired, and continued to fall on Friday.

The episode’s dark turn shocked fans, and Vulture called it “the worst Peloton ad ever.” The episode reportedly even surprised Peloton, sparking questions about product-placement agreements and whether the exercise equipment company could consider legal action against the show.

But Peloton appears to be taking the situation in stride. In the 38-second advertisement released by the company, Mr. Big is very much alive.

“To new beginnings,” Big says in a romantic Christmas scene, sharing a fireside moment with real-life Peloton instructor Jess King, who played Mr. Big’s Peloton instructor, Allegra, in the reboot.

“Shall we take another ride? Life’s too short not to,” he continues suggestively, raising an eyebrow and seeming to glance back toward the bedroom.

The camera zooms out, revealing two Peloton bikes in the room, as the couple shares a laugh. Then, a fast-paced voiceover from Ryan Reynolds:

“And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart, muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive.”

Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort, was behind the ad, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Reynolds told the publication there was no conversation between Maximum Effort and Peloton before the episode of “And Just Like That” aired. The wheels were set in motion afterwards.

“By pure luck, we’d been talking to Peloton about our Creative-as-a-Subscription product in the week before this all happened,” Reynolds told THR, adding that after the episode aired, “we all knew just what to do. We try to do these things in a way where everyone wins — Peloton, Chris and the show itself.”

Reynolds told THR the time from idea conception to cameras rolling was 24 hours. Total turnaround was around 48 hours, Peloton cheekily informed its Twitter followers Monday afternoon.

The ad has amassed more than 3.4 million views since it was first shared on Twitter on Sunday.

On Friday, Peloton issued a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist and member of the company’s health and wellness advisory council, that said she was saddened by the news of Mr. Big’s demise. But she chalked it up to his unhealthy habits:

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Peloton was widely seen as a pandemic winner last year as more people stayed home and opted to set up at-home fitness studios. That backdrop has changed as more people are vaccinated and resuming old habits, and Peloton sales have slowed. In August, the company reduced the price of its original bike by hundreds of dollars, according to CNBC.

According to the Wall Street Journal, analysts said Peloton’s visibility in “And Just Like That...” played a role in the company’s shares falling 12 percent last week. (The stock was up just over 7 percent on Monday.)

Peloton has said it knew the stationary bike would be in the show but didn’t know Noth’s character would die after using it.

“This was not a product/brand placement,” a Peloton spokeswoman said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Peloton did not have a formal product placement agreement with either the show or HBO. This was a casting opportunity for one of our instructors, not a brand integration, paid or otherwise. The show procured our equipment on their own, not through us.”

The Peloton advertisement is not the first time a promotion from the company has gone viral around the holidays. In 2019, a Peloton ad depicted a man giving his wife, “Grace from Boston,” an exercise bike for Christmas. Many criticized the promotion for being sexist and demeaning, as the husband gave his already-fit partner a means to lose more weight.









