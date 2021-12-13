This week’s TV: No finale is final, ‘MacGruber’ returns, and who’s up for a pandemic drama?

I’m not a fan of revivals and spinoffs, with a few exceptions. More often than not, they are merely efforts by a TV outlet to come up with a show that stands out from the ever-growing crowd that is Peak TV. When a prequel or sequel series arrives, it’s already ahead of the game in terms of name recognition.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Dec. 13-19.

But I always thought that “Six Feet Under,” one of the best series of the early 2000s “golden age,” would be immune to the fad of “re-” TV. Sure, “Sex and the City” is back as “And Just Like That,” and “Dexter” is back as “Dexter: New Blood,” and “True Blood” is going to come back in some form, but they couldn’t possibly do that to “Six Feet Under” because of that finale.

It would just be impossible, I thought. In the “SFU” finale, we followed all of the major characters to their deaths, ending with the death of Claire. It seems like the most finale of finales, without any potential for continuation.

Advertisement

Sigh. News arrived last week that HBO is in the early stages of planning a follow-up of some sort to Alan Ball’s drama, with Ball attached. According to Variety, “At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made.”

The moral of the story: When it comes to cashing in, never say never.

Advertisement

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. I’ve always liked Will Forte’s brand of humor, particularly in his series “The Last Man on Earth.” Now comes a series spinoff of his movie spinoff of his “Saturday Night Live” takeoff on “MacGyver. In “MacGruber,” which premieres Thursday on Peacock, Forte’s title character is serving a life sentence in jail, but he’s released to participate in a secret government mission to take down an enemy from MacGruber’s past. The cast includes a number of actors from the film, including Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, as well as Sam Elliott (as MacGruber’s father) and Laurence Fishburne.

Danielle Deadwyler in "Station Eleven" on HBO Max. Warrick Page/HBO

2. It’s the exact right time for a miniseries about a world suffering from a pandemic, don’t you think? On Thursday, HBO Max is premiering “Station Eleven,” based on a 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel about a deadly flu. Will audiences be willing to watch the apocalyptic 10-episode series, which was in the works six months before COVID-19 took off? The show, from Patrick Somerville of “Made for Love,” will revolve around multiple timelines, with a cast including Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, Lori Petty, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Gael Garcìa Bernal.

3. Here’s another rom-com TV series, this one written, created by, and starring Gloria Calderón Kellett of the “One Day at a Time” reboot. “With Love,” which premieres Friday on Amazon, will spend a year with a pair of siblings (Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato) as they search for the real thing. Each of the five one-hour episodes is set on a different holiday throughout a single year.

Advertisement

4. Phil Augusta Jackson, a writer on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Insecure,” is the creator of “Grand Crew,” a new NBC sitcom premiering with two episodes on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Set in L.A., it’s about six friends who hang together and “wine down” at a wine bar as they deal with dating and romance in the city. Nicole Byer, Carl Tart, Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, and Grasie Mercedes star.

Tye White and Ana Gasteyer in the NBC sitcom "American Auto." Greg Gayne/NBC

5. “American Auto” is another workplace sitcom from “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer. Set in Detroit, it stars Ana Gasteyer as a Big Pharma CEO who comes home to run the family business, a struggling car company. Also in the cast: Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo. It premieres on NBC Monday at 10 p.m. with two episodes, then returns for its regular run in early January.

CHANNEL SURFING

“1883″ A streaming-only “Yellowstone” prequel series with Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. Paramount+

“Chillin Island” A trio of New York rappers invite guests from the music world to hang out with them in natural locations. HBO, Friday, 10:30 p.m.

“Throwdown With Michael Symon” The celebrity chef hosts a competition. Food Network, Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

The Top 10 shows of 2021.

“And Just Like That” The women of “Sex and the City” confront middle age in a more downbeat new series. HBO Max

Advertisement

“Landscapers” Great performances by Olivia Colman and David Thewlis emerge from a thicket of stylized storytelling in this fact-based miniseries. HBO

“The Great” The second season of this historical comedy is as wonderfully satirical and witty as the first. Hulu

“The Shrink Next Door” Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star as an exploitative therapist and his dupe of a client. Apple TV+

“Dickinson” The third and final season of this innovative series is pitch perfect. Apple TV+

“Dexter: New Blood” The revival does not return the show to its early prestige. Showtime

“Love Life” William Jackson Harper shines as the lead in the anthology rom-com’s second season. HBO Max

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Larry David’s comedy still has its moments. HBO









Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.