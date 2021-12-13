Anchors away? City launches bidding process for popular spot on Charlestown waterfront

The place reflects a creative business model that Sinclair crafted and pitched to the Boston Planning & Development Agency to revive the city-owned “Shipyard Park” near the USS Constitution. But soon, someone else could end up driving this ship: The agency on Monday put out to bid for a new three-year contract for the 16-acre site.

Comedy shows. Acoustic music. Yoga classes. Inspirational speakers. You name it, he’s hosted it at The Anchor, the beer-garden-and-beyond that his 35-person events business, The Anthem Group, has run in the Navy Yard since launching in 2019.

Chris Sinclair has drawn hundreds of people on nice days to an oft-overlooked spot on the Charlestown waterfront.

BPDA officials said they’re putting the leasing rights out to bid because of good governance principles, not because they have any particular issue with the way Sinclair and his team have brought to life a windswept corner of the old Navy Yard.

Sinclair, meanwhile, said he understands the reasoning, though he wishes he could have had a little more time running the place before he had to contend with potential rivals.

“To me, this is part of doing business with a municipality,” Sinclair said. “Things go out to bid. Anybody who complains about that, they’re in the wrong business. I think it should have been a longer tenure, but these guys like to do things on the level, and I don’t think we have anything to be afraid of because we’ve done a good job.”

The BPDA is seeking to award a new license to use the property from March 2022 through February 2025, with options to extend the agreement for another two years. The aim is to find a use that brings people to the waterfront and supports local artists and entrepreneurs. The city would charge $3,000 a month, essentially for maintenance costs, and then at least 15 percent of the gross receipts, though the operator can reduce that portion, possibly to nothing, by getting credited for the costs of running free events there. Diverting the rent money to events is the BPDA’s ultimate goal. This structure is essentially how Sinclair’s Anthem Group pays for the site’s use today. The formula has allowed Anthem to pay for nearly $200,000 worth of free events over the past three years, from a portion of food and drink sales.

“That’s what this makes more than a beer garden,” said Devin Quirk, director of real estate at the BPDA. “This is really about an arts and events space for the community.”

The entrance to The Anchor at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Anchor was birthed out of a broader BPDA effort in 2018 to find creative uses to activate various sections of the Navy Yard.

“It’s a really beautiful, unique part of Boston,” Quirk said. “[But] hard to get to. We wanted things that would draw people in.”

They received a wide range of ideas, including floating classrooms and a Ferris wheel. Sinclair’s comparatively modest vision for The Anchor got a green light.

Part of the appeal to him was the underused nature of the space: some grass and trees, the remnants of an old military building, and killer views of the city skyline. The property is also home to a memorial to honor Korean War veterans. He estimates that Anthem has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars renovating it, including converting a lawn mower shack into a kitchen.

“When my team and I were walking the grounds, it was love at first sight,” Sinclair said. “This is a naturally beautiful canvas that we knew we could make into something better.”

The initial rights were only supposed to last a year. Then COVID-19 hit, and city officials held off on rebidding the land until now. While the outdoor nature of the business gave the Anchor added appeal at a time when many people were uncomfortable eating and drinking inside, Sinclair said pandemic disruptions such as forced closures and supply chain issues harmed his business more than helped it.

“Every sort of thing that could have raised the cost of doing business, did,” Sinclair said.

City Councilor Lydia Edwards recalls some initial controversy around the idea of putting a beer garden next to a war memorial. There were also some early concerns about trash. But Edwards said the operation has long since proven itself to be an important addition to the community.

“They seem to have done right by the neighborhood,” said Edwards, who represents Charlestown. “I think [calling it a] beer garden diminishes what it is. It’s a beautiful outdoor gathering place.”

Igloos for patrons at the Anchor at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Sinclair, of course, plans to bid on the new contract. But it hasn’t been easy to plan for next year’s events or renovations without knowing if he’ll be back.

Count Chad Macomber of East Boston among the people who will be disappointed if The Anchor doesn’t return. He and his fiancée went on their first date there in 2019 and they’ve been back numerous times since. He relishes the communal, “backyard party” vibe and those million-dollar views. They’re even thinking about holding their wedding there.

“I don’t think it should go out to bid,” Macomber said. “They should give them another round over there and see what they can do with the entertainment. There’s really nothing else like it in that area.”

Navy Yard resident Shawn Cavalieri said he recognized the site’s potential back when it was still empty. He struck up a friendship with Sinclair soon after The Anchor opened.

“Every time I think it’s done, they just make it better and better,” Cavalieri said. “I feel bad for them that it is up for bid again, only because they’ve done so much in such a short period of time.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.