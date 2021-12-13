Boston firm Klaviyo closes downtown office until January, after COVID cases

The marketing technology company told employees last week that it would shut down its office until Jan. 10. The decision came after four employees, who had been in the office, self-reported positive COVID-19 test results over the past three weeks, said Lacey Berrien, Klaviyo’s director of public relations.

Boston-based Klaviyo has closed its downtown office until next month, following a handful of COVID cases among employees and uncertainty around the emerging Omicron variant.

A prominent local tech company has responded to a COVID-19 situation that many employers have been bracing for as they make return-to-office plans.

“It was just, ‘This hadn’t been happening. It’s happening now. We need to reassess our strategy,’” Berrien said. “Our goal is for people in our office operations team to implement new guidelines and policies surrounding safety.”

Klaviyo is the latest example of how local companies are responding to the pandemic amid rising cases and concern about a potentially dangerous new virus variant. Several businesses told the Globe over the past few weeks that they are keeping a close eye on the situation, with some already delaying planned January office returns or making them voluntary. On Monday, Fidelity Investments said it has paused return-to-office plans for its employees in New England, according to Reuters.

Berrien said Klaviyo’s new protocols would include a new vaccination verification system, as well as a booster shot requirement. Previously, Klaviyo required employees to be vaccinated and kept every other desk closed for social distancing. The company had lifted its mask mandate and did not require employees to get tested for COVID-19.

On average, about 80 people worked at the company’s office per day during the seven weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, across four floors in the 125 Summer St. building. Klaviyo has more than 580 employees based in Massachusetts and nearly one thousand globally.

Massachusetts businesses have been mostly on their own when it comes to crafting and implementing COVID-19 safety measures. In late May, state officials lifted most rules that limited building occupancy and required social distancing.

But until scientists know more about the Omicron variant, some experts have said people should take extra precautions. Health experts have also said there is nothing particularly dangerous about working in office buildings, compared to places like restaurants, gyms, and large entertainment venues that have been able to reopen safely.

Determining whether any environment is safe, though, hinges on factors such as prevalence of the virus in a community, whether people are vaccinated, and the standard of ventilation systems.

With a $9 billion valuation, Klaviyo is one of the top ten most highly valued private companies in Massachusetts, according to PitchBook data. It ranks third in the technology sector, behind health tech firms Athenahealth and Devoted Health. As a marketing tech firm, Klaviyo offers analytics tools and software for e-mail or text messaging to help businesses reach and understand their customers.

When Klaviyo raised $320 million in May, the firm said it planned to hire an additional 500 employees by the end of the year. Berrien said that like most local firms, Klaviyo was an “in-person company” before COVID-19. But now a good portion of its staff is fully remote.

