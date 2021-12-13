Everbridge stock recovers some losses

Stock in Burlington-based software company Everbridge recovered some of its losses on Monday, after its CEO announced he was taking a new job. Shares of Everbridge, which makes software to help companies respond to emergency events, gained 10 percent on Monday. The shares had plunged 45 percent on Friday after chief executive David Meredith announced his resignation without much explanation. Wall Street analysts downgraded the company on fears that Meredith’s departure signaled problems ahead. But on Monday, Boomi, a Pennsylvania-based unit of Dell Technologies sold to private equity firms in October for $4 billion, announced Meredith as its new CEO starting on Jan. 30. Boomi helps companies manage cloud data services. Meredith will replace Boomi chief executive Chris McNabb, who is retiring. The fuller picture reassured Everbridge investors somewhat, though the stock remains down 38 percent over the past week and 53 percent this year even after Monday’s rally. Everbridge appointed its current chief financial officer Patrick Brickley and chief revenue officer Vernon Irvin as interim co-CEOs while a search for a full-time replacement proceeds. — AARON PRESSMAN





AIRLINES

Branson and Delta give Virgin Atlantic a $530 million boost

Virgin Atlantic owners Richard Branson and Delta agreed to provide a $530 million capital injection into the UK carrier to see it through the latest slump in global travel. Branson’s Virgin Group will come up with $270 million of the funding and Atlanta-based Delta the rest, allowing them to maintain their current holdings of 51 percent and 49 percent respectively, Virgin Atlantic said in a statement Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





INTERNATIONAL

UBS fine reduced for helping rich French people hide money in Switzerland

UBS got a boost after judges ordered the lender to pay a heavily reduced 1.8 billion-euro ($2 billion) penalty for helping wealthy French clients to stash undeclared funds in Swiss accounts. The Paris court of appeals on Monday upheld a 2019 ruling that the bank had illegally laundered funds by providing customers with a range of services to hide assets from tax authorities. But the initial 4.5 billion-euro levy was reduced by more than half and includes 800 million euros in damages and a confiscation order of 1 billion euros. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LEGAL

Bayer stops settlement discussions over Roundup lawsuits

Bayer said it’s halting discussions to settle further claims over its Roundup weedkiller after the US Supreme Court signaled interest in the company’s effort to end thousands of suits alleging the product causes cancer. Bayer is “encouraged” by the court’s call to hear the views of the Solicitor General on its case challenging a $25 million award to Edwin Hardeman, a California man who says decades of exposure to Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the Leverkusen, Germany-based company said in a statement on Monday. The company argues that federal approval of Roundup’s label meant Hardeman’s suit — and others like it — couldn’t go forward. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





LEGAL

US Supreme Court refuses to hear J & J appeal over baby powder suits

The US Supreme Court turned away a Johnson & Johnson appeal that sought to create a broad shield from lawsuits accusing the company of failing to warn consumers that its iconic baby power could cause cancer. The justices, without comment, on Monday left intact a Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that let the state use its consumer protection laws to sue the company. J&J argued unsuccessfully that the suit was precluded by the Food and Drug Administration’s 2014 decision not to require a warning on talcum-powder products. J&J is facing 38,000 lawsuits stemming from claims that its talc products cause ovarian cancer and other health problems in women. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer to buy company developing drugs for Crohn’s

NEW YORK — Pfizer is spending $6.7 billion to buy a drugmaker that is developing treatments for inflammatory conditions like Crohn’s disease but has no products on the market. The pharmaceutical giant said Monday it will pay $100 in cash for each share of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal already approved by the boards of both companies. Pfizer believes that Arena, based in Utah, will bolster its expertise in inflammation and immunology. It plans to pay for the acquisition with cash on hand. Arena has a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis in late-stage clinical testing that it also is testing to treat Crohn’s disease. The company is developing possible treatments in dermatology and for acute heart failure. — ASSOCIATED PRESS





ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Musk named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

Elon Musk was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year,” capping a run during which the head of Tesla solidified his standing as the world’s richest person and turned his onetime electric-vehicle startup into a $1 trillion company. “Few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too,” Time said in an article explaining its choice of the groundbreaking and often controversial executive. “He sees his mission as solving the globe’s most intractable challenges, along the way disrupting multiple industries.” In October, Tesla became one of just a handful of companies with a market value over $1 trillion. His other major company, SpaceX, has become a go-to provider of launch services for customers such as NASA. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOTORCYCLES

Harley-Davidson’s electric division to go public

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company, valuing the enterprise that has been part of the Harley for 10 years at $1.77 billion. Under the agreement, the special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. will buy Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire and make it the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States next year. LiveWire has been part of the Milwaukee motorcycle maker for 10 years and became a separate unit in 2019. — ASSOCIATED PRESS





AUTOMOTIVE

VW to create battery hub in Germany

Volkswagen will invest 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in a planned battery hub in Germany as part of a decision to create a dedicated company for the carmaker’s battery business. The new unit will consolidate the processing of raw materials, battery development, and managing its six future European cell factories, the region’s biggest automaker said Monday. It’ll also work on designing new business models around reusing discarded car batteries and recycling. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EQUITY

Women now more than half of non-executive directors in UK public companies

Women make up the majority of non-executive directors for the UK’s biggest listed firms for the first time. More than 50 percent of independent directors at the top 150 UK public companies were women in April, compared with just 18 percent a decade ago, according to recruitment firm Spencer Stuart Inc. Women occupy more than a third of board seats overall — in line with UK government targets — though 50 companies missed that benchmark. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





PANDEMIC

Ghana to charge airlines for flying unvaccinated, untested passengers into the country

Ghana will charge airlines $3,500 for every passenger flown in the country who isn’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19, part of a push by the West African country to avoid a fresh wave of infections. Carriers that take vaccinated passengers without negative PCR test results into Kotoka International Airport will also be fined starting Tuesday, the Ghana Health service and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority said in a joint statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS