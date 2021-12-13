Fidelity closes New England offices over COVID-19 concerns

Essential workers, including those employed in security and facilities management, will still be allowed to go in, he said.

Michael Aalto, a spokesperson for Fidelity, confirmed that the company is pausing voluntary return-to-office programs in Boston, Smithfield, R.I., and Merrimack, N.H. The news was first reported by Reuters.

Fidelity Investments said Monday that it has closed multiple offices in New England, which had been open on a voluntary basis, in response to growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fidelity is closing its New England locations over what the company calls “rising COVID risk scores.” Other voluntary return-to-office programs, which involve thousands of employees, are still taking place in other parts of the country, Aalto said.

Chief executive Abigail Johnson told the Globe in October that nearly one-quarter of the company’s workforce had been voluntarily going back to the offices.

Fidelity employs about 5,400 people in Massachusetts.

Local employers have been rethinking and adjusting their return-to-office plans due to uncertainty around the emerging Omicron variant. Aalto told the Globe on Nov. 29 that the company was “closely monitoring d the [Omicron] development and what that could mean for our return to office plans.”

Aalto also clarified that Fidelity has not canceled any back-to-work plans, since the company never set an official date for employees to return.

“We will continue to let science and data drive our decision-making, and our return to offices is focused more on the ‘how’ as opposed to the ‘when,’” he wrote in an e-mail.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.