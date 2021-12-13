UK antitrust watchdog investigates Microsoft’s Nuance deal

LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators are opening an investigation into Microsoft’s $16 billion acquisition of Burlington-based speech recognition company Nuance in the latest sign they’re tightening scrutiny of big technology deals.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in a brief statement Monday that it’s looking into the purchase because of concerns that it could result in a ‘’substantial lessening of competition’' in the UK market.

Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft Corp. declined to comment. The company said in April that it was buying Nuance Communications Inc., a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology. Nuance was instrumental in helping power Apple’s digital assistant Siri but later shifted to focus on health care with widely used medical dictation and transcription tools.